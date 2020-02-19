[the-weeknd-confirms-release-date-for-new-album-‘after-hours’-and-shares-ugly-artwork]

The Weeknd has verified the launch date for new album ‘After Hours’, as well as sharing the record’s title track and its visceral, bloodied artwork.

The singer’s entire-duration observe-up to 2016’s ‘Starboy’ will arrive on March 20, and will come following he shared the songs ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless‘ in November 2019.

The two tracks had been his very first new product considering that his shock 2018 EP ‘My Expensive Melancholy’.

As for the new history, it appears to be a stark distinction to Starboy, with the artwork displaying the singer grinning with a bloodied confront – which suggests that it will see him heading in a darker course far too.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ygTZZpVkmKg?feature=oembed" title="The Weeknd - After Hours (Audio)" width="696"></noscript>

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that The Weeknd was not at first supposed to star in Uncut Gems as a pop star who receives into a struggle with protagonist Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler).

In a online video interview with NME, Josh and Benny Safdie ran by means of the other artists they had been thinking about for the role in advance of they recognized an “awesome” friendship with the Canadian singer and improved tack.

Even with not currently being first preference, Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler hailed operating with The Weekend on the Netflix motion picture.

He told Vulture: “I appreciate that child. He’s these types of a wonderful person. He’s so deep.” Sandler also described that he preferred the new LP: “That new album, my God! Did you hear that still? It’s very good.”



nbsp