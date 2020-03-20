The Weeknd dedicates new album “After Hours” fan, who died the day before the

The Weeknd paid tribute to the fans who died just a few days before the release of the new album “After Hours”.

Canadian artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, released his fourth studio album today (March 20).

Lance, who led the popular page twitter supporters XO Podcast and The Weeknd @ TheXOPodcast2, was the main supporter of Tesfaye and communicated with the singer on social networks for many years, according to Rap-Up.

“. RIP LANCE aka XOPODCAST you were one of the true bases of the original XO base my fans”, – the singer wrote. “I can not believe that I know about it now. I dedicate” Pagadiny “you, my friend.”

A friend of the deceased fan also wrote a long post about the death of a partner.

She wrote: “Mental illness and addiction – is fucking son of a bitch I wanted to save him so incredibly bad He was always talking about how Abel had saved him from so many gloomy places … The Lance was a sincere respect for Abel, literally.. breaks my heart. He died on the same day, “When the hour comes.”

Earlier this week, The Weeknd released the track listing for their new album under the “Starboy” further work.

As well as the previously released singles “Dazzling lights” and “Without a Heart”, the entry includes sections such as the opener “Alone Again”, “Escape from LA”, “Faith” and closer “I Bleed It Out”. “The list of tracks … 3 more than a day” – performer publishing artist.

This occurs after the premiere of The Weeknd song “Scared to live” during a recent appearance in Saturday Night Live.

Earlier this month, he added chatsvortue date at London’s O2 Arena in a large-scale tour of the UK and Europe to promote the album.

Further tour dates around the UK you can see below.

October

11 – O2, London

12 – O2, London

13 – O2, London

15 – Arena Utilita, Newcastle

16 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

18 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

19 – Arena, Manchester

23 – O2, London