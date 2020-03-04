the-weeknd-provides-fourth-london-exhibit-to-‘after-hours’-united-kingdom-tour

The Weeknd has declared a fourth London clearly show to include to his forthcoming ‘After Hours’ United kingdom tour.

The artist, serious identify Abel Tesfaye, will tour later this year in help of his forthcoming fourth studio album, which is established for launch on March 20.

Browse far more: The Weeknd is nevertheless in his inner thoughts on swaggering new singles ‘Heartless’ and ‘Blinding Lights’

After announcing the British isles and European tour last thirty day period, The Weeknd has now included a fourth date at The O2 in London on October 23 because of to higher demand from customers. The gig will follow on from a trio of exhibits at the venue on Oct 11-13, and tickets for the recently introduced Oct 23 clearly show will go on sale at 9AM this Friday (March six).

You can see The Weeknd’s impending United kingdom tour dates underneath.

October



11 – The O2, London



12 – The O2, London



13 – The O2, London



15 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle



16 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham



18 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow



19 – Arena, Manchester



23 – The O2, London

It was just lately unveiled that The Weeknd wasn’t originally slated to star in Uncut Gems, in which he played a pop star who will get into a combat with Howard Ratner (performed by Adam Sandler).

Directors Josh and Benny Safdie informed NME that they to begin with considered a number of artists before settling on The Weeknd, with the brothers afterwards placing up an “awesome” friendship with the Canadian star through filming.