[the-weeknd-sings-about-getting-sexual-intercourse-and-seeking-to-have-kids-right-after-several-hours]

Weekend He unveiled his new track "Just after Hours,quot on Wednesday.

In the track, the 30-year-aged artist appeared to sing about an ex.

"Oh little one / The place are you now when I want you most?" He sang in the choir. "I might give it all just to hug you / I'm sorry I broke your heart, my coronary heart."

He also promised to "take care of you improved than right before,quot and "hug you and not let you go."

"This time, I will not break your heart," he continued.

At one position, the singer seemed to choose accountability for heartbreak.

"I know it truly is all my fault / I designed you permit your guard down," he sang. "I know I manufactured you tumble / I mentioned you have been mistaken for me / I lied to you, I lied to you, I lied to you / I won't be able to hide the reality, I stayed with her irrespective of you / You did something you regret, they're nonetheless sufficient for you / Due to the fact this household is not a household. "