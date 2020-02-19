[the-weeknd-sings-about-getting-sexual-intercourse-and-seeking-to-have-kids-right-after-several-hours]

%MINIFYHTMLcc34925d1151a1dac147a088b15f734e11%
%MINIFYHTMLcc34925d1151a1dac147a088b15f734e12%
Weekend He unveiled his new track "Just after Hours,quot on Wednesday.
In the track, the 30-year-aged artist appeared to sing about an ex.
%MINIFYHTMLcc34925d1151a1dac147a088b15f734e13%%MINIFYHTMLcc34925d1151a1dac147a088b15f734e14%
"Oh little one / The place are you now when I want you most?" He sang in the choir. "I might give it all just to hug you / I'm sorry I broke your heart, my coronary heart."
%MINIFYHTMLcc34925d1151a1dac147a088b15f734e15%
%MINIFYHTMLcc34925d1151a1dac147a088b15f734e16%
He also promised to "take care of you improved than right before,quot and "hug you and not let you go."
"This time, I will not break your heart," he continued.
At one position, the singer seemed to choose accountability for heartbreak.
"I know it truly is all my fault / I designed you permit your guard down," he sang. "I know I manufactured you tumble / I mentioned you have been mistaken for me / I lied to you, I lied to you, I lied to you / I won't be able to hide the reality, I stayed with her irrespective of you / You did something you regret, they're nonetheless sufficient for you / Due to the fact this household is not a household. "
He also admitted that his "coronary heart belongs to you."
"I thought I just about died in my aspiration yet again," he sang in the opening verse. "Battling for my lifetime, I could not breathe again / I am slipping into a new just one / With out you likely perfectly / For the reason that my heart belongs to you / I will threat every thing for you / I will not depart / This time, I will never ever go away."
Then he ongoing: "I want to share infants / Protection, we is not going to require / Your body by my side / It's just a memory / I'm slipping way too deep / Devoid of you, I'm asleep / It truly is on me, just me / Discuss to me / Without having you, I won't be able to breathe ".
At one more time, he promised "never to disappoint you again."
"I under no circumstances arrived / I was escaping fact / Wasting all my time dwelling my fantasies / Investing cash to compensate, compensate / Since I adore you, infant / I will are living in heaven when I am inside you / It was undoubtedly a blessing, to be at your facet / I will never let you down once more, "he sang.
Although The Weeknd, a.k.a. Abel TesfayeHe didn't point out any name, some lovers suspected that the music was a reference to Bella Hadid.
"Bella crying soon after this or not?" a follower tweeted.
"When Bella Hadid breaks her heart, we all get,quot extra yet another.
"Let GOOOOOOOOO,quot wrote a 3rd. "This tune is 100% about Bella."
The Weeknd and Hadid have been news for decades for their intermittent romance. Back again in August, E! Information reported that the two experienced closed again. Then they provoked rumors of reconciliation in October immediately after they noticed him at the model's birthday bash nonetheless, E! Information realized that he attended as a "friend,quot.
The Weeknd also dates Selena Gomez in 2017. Having said that, they separated just after significantly less than a yr alongside one another.
To pay attention to the track, check out the movie above.
%MINIFYHTMLcc34925d1151a1dac147a088b15f734e17%