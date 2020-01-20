The WEF meeting in Davos tries to find solutions in times of global instability

In 1971, the first European Management Symposium took place in Davos, a ski area in the Swiss Alps, which was a preliminary stage for the later annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“I felt that the future shouldn’t be based on hostility and controversy. It should be based on reconciliation, ”WEF founder and CEO Klaus Schwab told the Japan Times in a 2013 interview, recalling the early years of the Davos conference. “In 1971 I published a book on multistakeholder. This means that problems should always be solved through dialogues between the stakeholders and everyone who is interested in the problems. So I created a platform where multistakeholders can come together. “

The “stakeholder” concept described by Schwab was outlined in the Davos Manifesto, a set of ethical principles for company managers that was introduced in 1973. “The purpose of professional management is to serve customers, shareholders, employees and employees as well as companies and companies to reconcile the different interests of the stakeholders,” it says.

Half a century later, at the 50th annual meeting in Davos, which starts on January 21, the WEF presented the Davos Manifesto 2020 – an updated version to clarify the universal purpose of a company.

What was written in the Davos Manifesto of 1973 still applies today, but version 2020 will be expanded to include ideas about sustainability, inclusion and technology governance.

However, the Davos 2020 conference, which brings together more than 3,000 business leaders, politicians and other influential figures from around the world, takes place at a time when the world is increasingly polarized and full of conflicts. It remains to be seen whether the WEF platform can help improve the dialogue between global key players.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet ministers will skip the upcoming conference due to the upcoming Brexit deadline. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will also miss this year’s meeting in Davos, although he attended the event last year.

Even though he is faced with a variety of problems, ranging from his impeachment in the House of Representatives to spurts against Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to show up in Davos.

Borge Brende, President of the WEF, expressed concern about the increasing self-absorption of the nations without taking international responsibility into account.

“This is a huge paradox because we live in a truly globalized world. Your problem is my problem and vice versa. We live in a more integrated world than ever before, but our response is very fragmented, ”he said in a recent interview with the Japan Times.

“Look at climate change. Another nation’s policy on climate change means a lot to other nations, too, because (carbon dioxide) emissions are global. The same applies to emissions into the sea or plastic in the oceans. … So we have to have global rules, ”said the former Norwegian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Environment.

Top Risks 2020, the Eurasia Group’s latest annual political risk forecast released earlier this month, shows current global instability, with US domestic policy listed for the first time this year as the primary risk.

“Trump’s policies in connection with the turmoil in Washington will confuse and further destabilize long-standing relationships, with big question marks about countries that already feel particularly vulnerable: think of South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Saudi Arabia,” the report said , “Trump is also more likely to misjudge, which increases the risk of geopolitical confrontations that are more unpredictable and dangerous.”

The US-China trade war also casts a shadow over the global economic outlook. According to recent estimates by the International Monetary Fund, the bilateral conflict could burden the global economy by up to $ 700 billion. This has also led to an economic slowdown in China.

However, the bilateral trade dispute is not the only problem, said Ian Bremmer, founder of the Eurasia Group. He said at a meeting in Tokyo in November that the biggest source of US-China conflict is a technological “cold war,” in which China is building a separate technological ecosystem against the US-led one.

“The American technology ecosystem, with all its strengths and shortcomings, is being built by the private sector and strictly regulated by the government. The Chinese system is dominated by the state. This also applies to the collection of big data, the development of artificial intelligence (AI), the introduction of 5G mobile technology as well as the defense and defense against cyber attacks, ”said Bremmer.

“Where exactly is the new Berlin Wall? Where do we find the boundary between one technological system and the other? Will Europe agree with the United States? … What pressure will even Japan face? “, Asked he.

To find solutions, the US, Europe, Japan and like-minded partners would need to work together to set future standards for AI, data, privacy, civil rights, and intellectual property.

At last year’s meeting in Davos, Abe made a speech emphasizing the importance of creating international rules for cross-border data traffic. Speaking on the speech, Brende said that the WEF is currently working closely with the Japanese government to pursue the G20 agenda, with Japan, the presidency, underlining the importance of this concept, known as the “Data Free Flow with Trust”.

“We need a rule-based cyber zone and not the wild west,” said Brende, adding that the WEF has also set up the Cyber ​​Security Center in Geneva, where the private sector and governments will work together to address cyber security to improve around the world.

Despite being a major challenge, the WEF president said his organization should be an effective platform to help companies and politicians find solutions to pressing issues.

“In a much more integrated world, we can’t just find fragmented solutions,” he said. “The World Economic Forum’s public-private cooperation platform can be an effective platform for finding solutions to some of the most constructive dialogues, innovative solutions to climate change, biodiversity, inclusiveness and economic growth necessary to move forward.”

