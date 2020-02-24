[the-weird-inquiries-people-today-talk-to-on-google-about-the-royal-loved-ones]

Did you know 3.5 billion Google searches are produced every single single working day?

(And indeed – I did just use Google to uncover out that interesting simple fact…)

The wonderful detail about Google is you can question it anything at all – even the questions you’re too humiliated to ask.

And seemingly the world – not just London – loves to question questions about our beloved Royal Relatives.

So in this article are the kinds which seem to be to be searched most typically – and the answers to them!

1. Is the Queen German?

Queen Elizabeth is not German but had German ancestors.

The Household of Hanover were Germans originally and the British Crown was in unified with the Kingdom of Hanover (so the King of the United Kingdom was also King of Hanover).

This finished when Queen Victoria succeeded to the British throne as Hanover legislation would only permit a male successor, so her uncle Ernest Augustus, Duke of Cumberland, turned King of Hanover.





No, the Queen is not German

(Image: John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Pictures)



Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg who was the patriarch of the new Royal Property.

Anti-German experience in the Initially Entire world War led to the name of the House becoming modified by decree by King George V – Victoria’s grandson – to Windsor.

So Queen Elizabeth, and the rest of the Royal Family have ancestors whose loved ones originated in Hanover/Germany in the early 18th Century.

two. Is Prince Charles remaining-handed?

Though Prince Charles has been documented previously as being remaining-handed, he has been witnessed producing and carrying out most points with his correct hand so this is unlikely to be true.

The royals who are unquestionably still left-handed though involve Prince William, his son Prince George and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Apparently Queen Victoria was also still left-handed but pressured to change as a baby.

3. Is Kate Middleton great?

I do not know, I have under no circumstances achieved her. Ask her buddies.

General consensus implies she’s lovely nevertheless, so there you are.

4. Is Camilla more mature than Charles?

Certainly – Camilla is 72 and Prince Charles is 71. So only just!





Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles



5. Is Prince William in Gavin and Stacey?

Regrettably not – I truly feel like this would make a single of my favorite sitcoms even far better!

But seemingly he is a big fan of the BBC present, which he admitted when presenting star Sheridan Smith (who played Smithy’s sister Rudi) with an OBE again in 2005.

6. Is Prince Harry identified as Henry?

Sure – his comprehensive title is Henry Charles Albert David, but when he was born his mom and dad introduced he would be identified as Harry to his household and good friends.

As he grew up, Kensington Palace referred to him as Harry so of course, the push and community did this far too.

7. Is Prince George tall for his age?

It is really tricky to know, but at all over 4ft, he is only just above a foot shorter than the Queen – so it will not likely just take him extended to capture her up!

That stated, his father Prince William is 6ft 3in and mom Kate is 5ft 9in so it won’t sound like he’ll be short…

eight. Is Princess Anne alive?

I’m sure she’d be offended if she go through this – of course, she is even now alive at the age of 69.

At a person issue she was 2nd in line to the throne.

Examine A lot more A lot more Royal stories

nine. Is Prince Philip useless?

An additional offensive question – no, he is not. The Duke of Edinburgh is 98 years old.

10. Is Meghan Markle vegan?

I’ll be honest, this is not a problem which has been keeping me awake at evening, but soon after some research I located she is not.

Apparently she follows a flexitarian diet plan, expressing she is “from time to time plant-centered” in a preceding interview.





Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie

(Image: Dominic Lipinski)



11. Why is Camilla not a princess?

Technically as Camilla is the wife of Prince Charles, she ought to have the title Princess of Wales. As a substitute her title is the Duchess of Cornwall, the female model of 1 of Charles’ other titles.

The explanation why she just isn’t a princess is a very simple a person – this title is strongly connected with the significantly-cherished Princess Diana. It has been advised the selection was also manufactured to stop stirring up unwell emotions in the direction of Camilla.

12. Why does the Queen individual all the swans in England?

It really is a custom heading back generations – here is the reply.





The Queen owns all the swans

(Image: m_aquilic)



13. Why is the Queen crucial?

Is this a silly problem? Taking into consideration her lessened ability in present day culture, I am not positive it is.

Despite the fact that the job of the country’s Queen (or King) is no longer to govern the region, she has a number of roles on behalf of the nation.

She is the head of condition – likely on formal state visits overseas – and invitations other environment leaders to stop by the Uk. She is the head of the armed forces and the Church of England.

The Queen also formally appoints the Prime Minister after an election and has regular conferences with him or her all through the yr.

14. What is the Queen’s actual title?

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor.

15. Is the Royal Family higher than the legislation?

Whilst the Royal Family members is not earlier mentioned the regulation, the formal royal site says civil and legal proceedings “can not be taken from the sovereign as a individual less than British isles legislation”.

This in essence implies the legislation does not utilize to the Queen, but the web-site provides the royals endeavour to behave lawfully.

The site claims: “The Queen is careful to be certain that all her functions in her personal potential are carried out in stringent accordance with the regulation.”





To preserve up to date with all the newest breaking information, tales and situations happening across London, give the MyLondon Fb website page a like. We will deliver you with the hottest website traffic and journey updates, together with updates on train and London Underground services, and the roads all around the money. The most recent breaking information will be brought straight to your information feed including updates from the law enforcement, ambulance and fireplace brigade. We will also provide you updates from our courts and councils, as perfectly as much more lighthearted lengthy reads. We also publish your photographs and video clips, so do information us with your stories. Like the My London Fb website page below. You can also stick to us on Twitter right here and Instagram in this article.

16. Is the Royal Loved ones permitted to vote?

There’s truly no legislation in opposition to the Queen and the Royal Household voting – but it is really thought of unconstitutional, so they never.

Official royal guidelines say the head of point out will have to “continue being strictly neutral with respect to political matters” and is not able to stand for election or vote.

17. Will Kate Middleton be Queen?

When her spouse Prince William requires to the throne as King, Kate will keep the title of Queen Consort.

She will not be the Queen of England as Elizabeth II is at the instant, since Kate will be the spouse of the sovereign somewhat than inheriting it herself.