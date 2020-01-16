The Welsh police are solving the mystery of hundreds of dead starlings

January 16 (UPI) – Welsh investigators announced on Thursday that they had solved the mystery of hundreds of starlings found dead on a rural road. The flock of birds probably accidentally hit the ground to avoid a predator.

North Wales police released an update on the case a month after the discovery of at least 200 dead birds on Anglesey Island.

The agency said initial results post mortem suggest that the birds had internal trauma from an impact on the street.

“We are still waiting for toxicology, but after talking to a lot of people and investigating the injuries and previous worldwide cases, the murmur blew to the floor and pulled itself up, but some didn’t,” said Rob Taylor by the NWP team for rural crime.

Hannah Stevens, a resident, found the dead birds in December and her partner, Dafydd Edwards, made a video of the animals.

Stevens said she saw the birds alive and well and was flying around in a large flock when she first passed the spot on the way to the doctor, but when she came back the same way an hour later, they were all dead ,

Edwards then came out to film the incident.

“I counted 150 last night, but I gave up because only hundreds of them are scattered all over the place,” he said. “It’s like they just fell dead from the sky.”

