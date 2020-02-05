The wet weather continues with a chance for a short winter mix!

RESUME OF THE RAIN: The next show round will arrive that evening and will last until Thursday overnight. Today’s temperatures drop in the lower to mid-30s and can fall below the freezing limit, especially further north. Where the temperatures drop below the 32 degree mark, it is very likely that it will freeze cold tonight. This winter mix will be fairly short-lived as tomorrow’s temperatures will quickly rise through the day. The transition from frozen rain to normal rain is expected to occur in mid-Thursday morning. The morning commute is likely to be wet and raining the rest of the day.

SHORT DRYING PERIOD Tomorrow it is likely that showers will go most of the day as a wave of low pressure approaches from the deep south. This wave is likely to sweep over us late Thursday night through early Friday. This is the period in which we can expect the most even rain showers. There is little likelihood of mixing in our northern counties. However, this becomes difficult because the surface temperatures are so high. Thursday night we should run into the top 40s with temperatures falling through the day on Friday. Winds will rise when we dry out from the wet weather towards the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Most of your weekend will likely stay dry, but there’s a possibility of a short winter weather. A disturbance in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere will swing through Saturday night until early Sunday. As temperatures drop, precipitation will likely fall in the form of snow. While no snowfall is expected at this time, you should expect short, light snow on late Saturday evening / early Sunday morning. Sunday is likely to be windy, but the temperatures do not drop much after the disturbance. We want to remain above average for this time of year. There could be another 50s in the coming week!

