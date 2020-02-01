The what-ifs of the NFL Draft 2017 make the Chiefs laugh and the Bears cry

AVENTURA, Fla. – Patrick Mahomes doesn’t let the bears forget that he could be theirs. He doesn’t even have to say it. His game is a constant memory.

But in December, he was forced to drive his point home during the Chiefs’ outbreak at Soldier Field by counting to 10 on his fingers as he trotted back to the sidelines after a touchdown pass. Three years later, with an MVP trophy in hand and a championship within reach, he still regains the 2017 design like the rest of us.

In Chicago they remember the quarterback choices by heart: Mitch Trubisky at number 2 for the Bears, Mahomes at number 10 for the Chiefs, Deshaun Watson at number 12 for the Texans.

The what-ifs from that sketch are a mess. The first four teams to choose – the Browns, 49ers, Bears and Jaguars – all had striking quarterback needs and have since been responsible for missing out on Mahomes. Even with his team in the Super Bowl on Sunday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was questioned about it this week. (The 49ers cleared up their error reasonably well by acting for Jimmy Garoppolo six months later.)

Nobody plays the what-if game if it’s right. The hypotheses of the 2017 design are a constant attack on job security by Bears general manager Ryan Pace, but they provoke a laugh from Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

What if it had played differently and the bears or another forward-looking team had seen what the Chiefs – including the attacking coordinator Matt Nagy – saw and picked Mahomes at the top?

“Well, we wouldn’t have Pat,” Reid said, thinking about it for about a millisecond. “And he’s pretty good.”

He is great. Transcendent big for the Chiefs, and eerily big for the Bears.

As Reid recalled this week, the Chiefs were not worried about teams that preceded them. For all Pace’s CIA-style tactics to hide the interest of the bears in Trubisky, he tapped his hand sufficiently so that the Chiefs could see that he was not with Mahomes.

“Because of the media attention being paid to the concept – and around that time people are talking – we had a pretty good idea who was interested and who wasn’t,” Reid said. “(We knew) who was there and who the threats were.”

Trubisky, Mahomes and Watson will be connected forever, even if Trubisky is buzzing with competition. Mahomes is king, Watson will admirably pursue Mahomes for the next decade, and Trubisky is a trivia response, like Sam Bowie for Michael Jordan in 1984. All three hit Canton in their GPS and two are already en route. The other got a flat tire that entered the driveway.

“I think it just understands that they are all different,” said Pace, betting his job on Trubisky by trading in to take it and still desperately trying to convince everyone that it was the right move. “It’s just case by case. There are all different backgrounds and scenarios and situations in which they find themselves. I think you should just recognize that.”

A continuing debate is whether Mahomes or Watson would still have been as good as if he had landed with the bears instead. Both players are talented enough to rise above everything else, but Mahomes knows he stepped into an ideal situation on the day he was drafted. He can count to 10 whatever he wants, but no part of him wishes he had gone higher.

“Yes, I have arrived at the perfect place,” he said. “To have Coach Reid and these coaches, to have Alex Smith in front of me for a year and to learn from him and to have all these players around me – I am in a place where the team was already a winning team. I came in and could be who I am, and I won many football matches early in my career. “

The exact number is 27 wins, including the play-offs, in 35 career starts. The Texans have gone 25-15 with Watson. Trubisky is 23-19.

Their individual statistics show a more pronounced gap. Watson and Mahomes have triple-figure career fiters and 70-plus touchdowns, while Trubisky is 85.8 and 48 despite playing more games than both.

He will never escape that comparison. Pace either. And the pain of that mistake will stay with the bears long after they both leave.