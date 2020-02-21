[the-white-buffalo-announces-new-album-on-the-widow’s-walk]

The White Buffalo, aka singer-songwriter Jake Smith, has announced specifics of his seventh studio album, On The Widow’s Stroll. The comply with-up to 2017’s Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights will be introduced on April 17.

The White Buffalo has also launched the to start with one from the album, The Rapture. “It’s a twisted, primitive tale of an unrelenting thirst for blood,” says Smith. “With The Rapture, I preferred to blur the strains between animal and man, to develop a tension of ethical restraint and unbridled evil.”

On The Widow’s Stroll was created by Shooter Jennings, who worked on very last year’s Duff McKagan solo album Tenderness and on Marilyn Manson’s forthcoming album.

“I was floored by Jake’s voice and his lyricism,” says Jennings. “It was daunting. But we had a genuinely superior time igniting our inspirations alongside one another. Jake is one of the greatest out there.

“I’m honoured that I acquired the opportunity to make this file occur to daily life with him and his band. They let me into the fold and we created some high-quality audio together. Extended live the Jelly Crew!”

The White Buffalo will be embarking on a United kingdom tour to mark the album’s release, starting up at Birmingham’s O2 Institute on April 19 and climaxing at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on April 25. The British isles leg is followed by 4 shows in mainland Europe.

Tickets are on sale now. Full dates beneath.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/olnMP7l2F40"></noscript>

The White Buffalo 2020 Tour

Apr 19: Birmingham O2 Institute, Uk



Apr 20: Glasgow O2 Academy, Uk



Apr 21: Newcastle O2 Academy 2, United kingdom



Apr 23: London O2 Discussion board, United kingdom



Apr 24: Bristol O2 Academy, British isles



Apr 25: Manchester O2 Ritz, Uk



Apr 27: Milan Alcatraz, Italy



Apr 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands



Apr 30: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands



Could 02: Groningen Rhythm & Blues Night, Netherlands



Jul 18: Whitefish Less than The Big Sky New music & Arts Pageant, MT