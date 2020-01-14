The White Buffalo announces UK tour

The American singer / songwriter The White Buffalo has announced a UK tour.

The White Buffalo – the stage name of musician Jake Smith – plays six shows, starts on April 19 at Birmingham’s O2 Institute and climaxt at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on April 25. The British stage is followed by four shows on mainland Europe.

Tickets can be purchased from Thursday at 10 a.m. through The White Buffalo website. Full data below.

Smith has also announced a new deal with Snakefarm Records. “I’m looking forward to working with Snakefarm,” he says. “Their passion for honest, genuine, real music is refreshing and I am looking forward to the future.”

“We are delighted to welcome Jake Smith to the Snakefarm roster at a time when there is a serious revival of interest in the authentic and the real,” Snakefarm’s Dante Bunutto adds. “Jake’s music like The White Buffalo is based on real emotion and original thought; he is a real artist, a storyteller with his own special style and exciting new release plans are already in the pipeline.”

The last album of the White Buffalo was Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights, released in October 2017.

The White Buffalo 2020 Tour

January 25: The Independent, San Francisco, CA.

January 31: Yost Theater, Santa Ana, CA.

April 19: Birmingham O2 Institute, United Kingdom

April 20: Glasgow O2 Academy, United Kingdom

April 21: Newcastle O2 Academy 2, UK

April 23: London O2 Forum, UK

April 24: Bristol O2 Academy, United Kingdom

April 25: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

April 27: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

April 29: Tilburg 013, the Netherlands

April 30: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, the Netherlands

02 May: Groningen Rhythm & Blues Night, the Netherlands

July 18: Whitefish Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival, MT