The White House claims that there are enough tests to start the Trump 1 stage – only 1% of the countries tested

Although the White House has said that anyone who wants to test for a virus can only test one percent of the United States, officials across the United States have reported significant growth shortages in testing capabilities because of Donald Trump. Impatient to “reopen” the economy.

Vice President Mike Pence claimed on Friday that the United States had enough tests for countries to begin “step one” of the president’s reopening instructions, but that the plan did not have a national testing strategy. The criteria state that states should have a “downward trend” over a two-week period in cases of flu symptoms.

The president said the United States had tested more than 3.7 million Americans out of a population of more than 320 million and had given the order to government officials who, according to the White House program, intended to recapture the US government. To have.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

He also blamed “partisan” voices for spreading misinformation about the ability test, but Democrats and Republicans are reporting test issues, and public health officials have warned that the lack of extensive testing and tracking of audiences could Open the second and third waves of infections.

On March 6, the president said that “anyone” who wanted to take an exam could get one. At the time, the United States tested less than 20,000 people.

Read more

He has also repeatedly blamed his leader, Barack Obama, and his administration, although Mr. Trump’s administration has been responsible for developing the experiments.

Recently, he said, large-scale experiments are not necessary for the country’s “vast” areas, which are less common than some larger metropolises.

He also claimed that the federal government was not responsible for “standing in the corners of the street” for testing.

Admiral Brett Girard says the United States must do 4.5 million tests a month to meet the “first step” criteria of the White House program to restart governments.

On Friday, Senate Democrats joined a call with the vice president, during which he failed to answer why experiments are dwindling across the United States, while the White House is pushing for “reopening” governments. .

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

“I’ve never been so angry about my phone call in my life,” Maine Sen. Angus King told Politico, calling the federal government’s inability to conduct a large-scale experiment “duty-free.”

Watch more

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren told the Boston Globe that the government “does not even aim at the number of tests we need to do to manage this health care crisis.”

“It’s beyond unbelievable,” he said.

Dr. Anthony Faussi explained that the simple diagnosis of Americans is “not everything” and stressed that a negative test does not mean that a person cannot be infected again.

“The private sector has tried to expand the tests because of the reluctance to participate in the private sector, which has clearly been able to build and deliver the tests we need,” Dr. Fuchi said.

In February, the US Food and Drug Administration reportedly told the government to suspend its efforts to work with companies to test the building’s capacity.

[Tags ToTranslate] Donald Trump [t] Coronavirus [t] Mike Penn [T] COVID-19 [t] Barack Obama [t] Anthony Fawsey [t] Elizabeth Warren [t] US policy [t] USA [t] world [t] News