The White House economic advisor sees no economic disaster in the United States from corona virus money

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, speaks to the media on September 6, 2019 at the White House in Washington. – Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, October 11 / PRNewswire / – The mainland corona virus outbreak is likely to have some impact on U.S. supply chains, but the impact is unlikely to be catastrophic, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business network.

The number of deaths and cases in the rapidly spreading outbreak has continued to increase, prompting the United States to evacuate some of its citizens from China, issue a travel warning, and impose quarantines and a partial travel ban. Beijing has criticized the measures.

In a television interview, Kudlow downplayed the potential impact of the virus outbreak and said, “It’s not a disaster. It is not a disaster. “

“We’ve been through this before and I just think the impact is minimal,” he said later.

China is an important trading partner for the United States.

Kudlow said the virus outbreak could boost corporate investment and lead to increased production in the United States.

When asked if a lack of components could be the result of the outbreak, Kudlow said, “Yes. To a point. It is not general. “

“The chipmakers will not be affected as much. Medicines are likely to be much more affected. Some things are in the middle when it comes to automobiles and auto parts. “- Reuters

larry kudlow [t] coronavirus outbreak