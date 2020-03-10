The White House expert says 4 million coronavirus tests are available next week

Coronavirus workforce expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that about four million test kits would be available by the end of next week.

In the NBC press release, Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, admitted “some wrong steps” by the administration in providing vital testing resources.

“From the outset, there were some bad situations about the test and some technical aspects,” said Fauci. “But by now, I think, 1.1 million tests have already been submitted. By Monday, there will be an additional 400,000. And by the end of next week, probably about 4 million.”

Fauci also said officials have a “better sense” of the magnitude of the coronavirus outbreak as the situation continues to escalate. “Unfortunately,” he said, “this” best sense “is not encouraging because we see the community expanding.”

He then advised caution, especially for those in the most vulnerable populations. “If you are a person with an underlying disease and you are particularly an elderly person with an underlying condition, you must think twice about boarding a plane, on a long trip,” he said. “And not just think twice. Just don’t get on a cruise ship. “

The Trump administration continues to face widespread criticism for its response to the global pandemic. As countries such as Israel, Italy and South Korea struggle to contain significant outbreaks, the U.S. continues to lag behind in testing its population. Despite this, coronavirus has been officially confirmed in most states.

President Donald Trump continues to reject the pandemic, blaming the Black Monday stock market crash for coronavirus “fake news.” Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence continues to lead the public’s response. Conflicting messages have given the impression of a split between the two leaders, although Pence has remained in favor of POTUS.

“President Trump has no higher priority than the health, security and well-being of the American people,” Pence said on Saturday. “This is why, since the coronavirus’s first breakthrough in America, the President has launched a whole governmental approach, but as demonstrated here today, it is not just a whole governmental approach … but a true one. America. “