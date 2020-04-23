The White House is out to raise alarms to reopen the country

WASHINGTON >> For weeks, the Trump administration played up the dangers of the coronavirus as it sought to convince Americans to disrupt their lives and stay home. Now, as President Donald Trump aims for a swift re-opening across the country, he faces a new challenge: convincing people he is safe to come out and resume their normal lives.

It’s a definite question for a stair nation – and a political imperative for Trump, whose re-election likely rides on the pace of an economic rebound.

Can the country move beyond a crippling pair of the virus and return to some modified versions of its old routine, do what’s possible to lower the risk of COVID-19 but recognize it can be a reality in life for years to come?

Kevin Hassett, a White House adviser and former chair of the Economic Advisory Council, says, “We need to create the kind of trust in America that makes it so that everyone returns to work.” “And that confidence will require testing and trust your workplace is a healthy place, but also confidence in the economy.”

At the White House, officials believe they have entered a new chapter on pandemic response, moving from crisis mode to timely damage control and management.

It began last Thursday with the release of regulations to governors on how to reopen states smoothly. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence celebrate the Americans for the success of the “flat curve” of the epidemic.

A day later, a phalanx at the head of the medical administration administration sought to reassure the nation that there were plenty of tests available to safely begin easing the restrictions.

Governors have lifted daily restrictions since then, including aggressive moves announced Wednesday in Montana and Oklahoma. The Montana governor gave schools the green light to open their doors in early May, and Oklahoma will allow salons, barbers, spas and pet groomers to reopen Friday.

Trump, in his evening conference, took issue with Republican Gov. Gov. Brian Kemp plans to re-open the re-opening. “I strongly disagree,” he said. “I think it’s too early.”

Governors ’movement resembles weak persistent news across the country. The death toll in Massachusetts eclipsed 2,000 on Wednesday, doubling from just a week earlier. About 16,000 people remain hospitalized throughout New York. A meat plant in Iowa that is vital to the country’s pork supply is the latest slaughterhouse to close due to the outbreak. With the economy on a long, brutal slump, Congress was on the verge of passing a nearly $ 500 billion bailout bill to boost small businesses.

Trump bluntly promised Americans that there would be no repeat of the national lock. “We’re not going to go through what we’ve gone through in the last two months,” he said.

It’s a sharp shift in speech after Trump and allies stressed the threat of an “invisible enemy” to convince people to be loyal to social distance recommendations. The American people also took measurements by all the dead bodies and images of body bags piled up in the refrigerator trailers.

Moving out of fear of acceptance will gain the trust of government, medical and business professionals at a time when confidence in these institutions is low. Aid to the White House says restoring confidence will require the same “whole-America” approach that slows the spread of the virus.

“It’s one thing for the government to say,‘ OK, it’s safe to go out, ’New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said Tuesday. “If people don’t believe it’s safe, they won’t go.”

While there have been isolated protests in the state aimed at lifting aggressive stay-at-home measures, most Americans do not believe it will be safe to ease the restrictions any time soon, according to a new survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Trump predicted earlier this month that the economy would take off as a “rocket ship once we get back into business.” But experts say the recovery will be far away.

“It will be a very gradual process no matter what a governor says or the president says,” Dr. Robert Blendon, a Harvard professor of health policy and policy analysis says. He said the history of lockdowns, particularly the quarantine of more than 25,000 people around Toronto in 2003 slowed the spread of SARS, shows that it will take weeks, even months, for people to develop confidence in resuming normal activities.

Blendon also warned that a predicted second wave of COVID-19 could reverse any progress made in the interim.

It is not just the government, but individual businesses that will need to convince employees and consumers that it’s safe to return, once they decide to reopen.

The White House expects businesses to ‘advertise to the public’ about the security measures they will put in place when they re-open, said Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council. He said the White House is also considering asking Congress to provide liability protection for employers in case workers or customers fall ill. “We want small businesses to have some confidence that if they do reopen, they will stay open,” Kudlow said.

The epidemic has infected more than 2.5 million people and killed about 180,000 around the world, including more than 46,000 in the United States, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University in official government figures, though the true numbers are believed to be far higher.

Mark Schlesinger, a Yale professor of health policy, said it will take time “for people to re-balance emotionally, and it’s very difficult to predict how long.”

Even if people are worried about their economic situation they want to get back to work, “There can be permanent behavioral changes in how people do business and communicate as a society.”

In the White House, the administration is adjusting its posture away from drastic drastic measures in managing “tightening” viruses and hurdles in testing or supplies.

And officials are expected to use the daily White House briefings to flood Americans with facts and figures about testing and therapeutics, blanketing television and graphics in flat and declining curves and statistics on the number of test kits available.

The White House official is also planning to stop touring in the coming weeks as a visual representation of reopening. Pen has traveled to Colorado and Wisconsin in recent days, and Trump is pushing assistants to get him back on the road.

There are always lots of flag cautions.

“There is a possibility that the attack of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even harder than the one we just went through,” the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield told The Washington Post in an interview Madi. “We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time.”

“We had to be very careful,” Trump said Tuesday in a potential second wave, which in some predictions might hit just weeks before the November elections. “We don’t want that to happen; it could happen. I think we’ll lay it out if it happens.”

Instead, white house helpers hope that people accept a “new normal” that envisions short-term inconvenience when there are COVID-19 cases, resulting in routine week-long school or office routines but don’t panic.

But Blendon said, “People will look at their cases and listen to the great public health leaders, and if there is a conflict, that will slow things down even bigger.”