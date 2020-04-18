The White House is testing coronavirus testing capacity in the face of criticism

WASHINGTON – The White House on Friday rejected criticism that the country was not ramping up enough test trials to begin the safe reopening of state-closed economies to slow the spread of deadly coronavirus.

The comments came a day after President Donald Trump unveiled new guidelines for the U.S. state that came out of shutting down a stuck, three-phase procedure that relied on solid test capabilities.

“We now believe that we have the ability in the United States to do a sufficient amount of testing for states to move to phase one in a time and manner that they consider appropriate,” Vice President Mike Pence said today White House briefing.

Despite mounting coronaviruses after death, Trump is under pressure to reopen the economy, as closing businesses have pushed 22 million Americans to seek unemployment benefits and have been fueled protests in some states by demonstrators calling for lockdowns to be raised.

Trump, who is expected to base his campaign for reelection in November on a strong economy, on Friday reiterated his assertion that the burden is on states to boost the trial, saying: “It will be in the state to use that ability. “

“States have local points where they can go and the governor can call mayors and mayors can call representatives and everything is perfect and in this way it should work and it should always work,” Trump said.

Governors and lawmakers have pushed back, arguing that the trial should be more extensive and the federal government should continue to pitch, before they can start thinking about reopening.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said he needed federal help to increase the trial and reopen his state’s economy, criticizing the Trump administration for not advocating expanding the trial or providing sufficient funding in the state.

“Is there any funding for me to do the things you want us to do? ‘No,” Cuomo said in a daily briefing. “That was passing the buck without passing the bucks.”

According to the new federal guidelines, states should have “solid test” programs in place for at-risk health care workers before reopening.

Although some states have seen a reduction in new cases and deaths, the outbreak has killed nearly 700,000 people and killed more than 35,000 people in the United States alone.

Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease in the United States, said Friday that Senate Democrats asked a lot of rational questions in a call earlier in the day including whether enough tests went through the first phase this.

Fauci acknowledged that there are still areas for improvement in testing, but many issues have been corrected or corrected. “We have to figure out how we can close that gap,” he said.

“Testing is a part – an integral part – of a multifaceted way that we can control and finally put an end to this outbreak … But the emphasis we hear is essentially ‘Test everything.’ And it’s not, “he added. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Additional reporting by Jeff Mason, Eric Beech, Humeyra Pamuk and Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Alexandra Alper and Makini Brice; Editing by Sandra Maler and Daniel Wallis)