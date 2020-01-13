The White House is turning to North Korea to continue talks on nuclear weapons

Loading...

White House national security advisor Robert O’Brien said the United States had tried to contact North Korea to resume the blocked nuclear talks. This emerges from an interview published on Sunday by the news website Axios.

“We contacted the North Koreans and informed them that we wanted to continue negotiations in Stockholm, which most recently started in early October,” said O’Brien.

He said Washington had “informed her through various channels” that the United States was keen to restart negotiations and implement “President Kim’s commitment” to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed on a vague, 1½-page joint statement at their first summit in Singapore in June 2018, although few examples of tangible progress have emerged since then.

Trump has repeatedly touted the lack of missile and nuclear tests and his excellent relationship with Kim as a sign of progress.

But Trump’s personal relationship with Kim may not be enough to save the stalled nuclear talks, a senior North Korean official said on Saturday.

Kim Kye Gwan, an adviser to the North Korean State Department, said in a statement by the Korean state news agency that his country had received Trump’s letter wishing Chairman Kim Jong Un a happy birthday, but warned that he would return Nuclear talks only if Washington fully accepts its demands.

“As recognized by the world, it is true that personal relationships between (Kim) and President Trump are not bad,” he said. However, it was “absent-minded” to expect Pyongyang to resume dialogue because of this warm personal relationship.

A resumption of the talks “may only be possible on the condition of Washington’s” absolute agreement “on the issues raised by the North in previous talks,” said the official.

This statement came just a few weeks after Kim Jong Un expressed deep disappointment at the stalled negotiations in a recent keynote speech ahead of the new year, promising to strengthen his nuclear arsenal to ward off “gangster-style” US sanctions and pressure.

He also said that his country was no longer bound by the self-imposed nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile test moratorium, and warned of a “new strategic weapon” that he would soon reveal to the world.

Nevertheless, O’Brien was cautiously optimistic about the resumption of the talks and noted that the north did not yet have to deliver a promised “Christmas gift” – which many experts interpreted as a long-range missile test.

Kim “promised to send a Christmas present,” said O’Brien. “The president proposed to send him a vase. We didn’t get a vase or any other Christmas presents. That seems to be a positive thing. “

Still, he added the reservation that Pyongyang, which has hit the headlines after the growing tensions between the United States and Iran, may try to return to the front pages.

“All we know is that we were told we would get a Christmas present and the Christmas present didn’t come,” said O’Brien. “I think that was an encouraging sign. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see a test in the future. “

