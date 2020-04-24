The White House released a revised scrapbook to show that Birx said sunlight is not a cure for the coronavirus – News – The Palm Beach Post

WASHINGTON – The White House on Friday released a revised copy of Thursday’s coronavir working group briefing to clarify that Deborah Birx, chief adviser to President Donald Trump, said sunlight and heat were not methods of treating the coronavirus.

The original copy, released Thursday night, suggested, according to Birx, that sunlight was an alternative to treating the virus.

Trump brought the idea to a press conference on Thursday while investigating a domestic security ministry investigation and asked Birx for an opinion on the treatment.

When a reporter asked if it was “dangerous” to make people think that it could be safe to go outside in heat and humidity, Trump asked Birx, “Have you ever heard of it? Heat and light in relation to certain viruses, yes, but in relation to this virus?”

Birx replied, “Not as a cure. I mean, definitely a fever … is a good thing. When you have a fever, it helps your body respond.”

Trump added, “I think it’s great to look at. I mean, you know.”

The White House released Thursday night that Birx originally said it was a treatment.

Corrected comments sent on Friday morning changed this line to “no treatment.”

Earlier, Trump highlighted a study by the Department of Homeland Security that showed sunlight and moisture could weaken the coronavirus, although senior official, Undersecretary of State for Science and Technology, Bill Bryan, warned the change in behavior.

Bryan said we would be “irresponsible to say that we feel that summer is just deadly to the virus altogether.”