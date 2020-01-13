The White House wants to draw attention to Iranian protests despite ongoing questions about the drone attack

Loading...

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and other government officials, along with President Donald Trump, tried to raise awareness of dissent in Iran instead of asking about the extent of the threat that warrants a drone attack on Iran’s top military leader.

Esper added to the uncertainty surrounding the secret services behind the recent murder of General Qassem Soleimani when he said on Sunday that he had seen no clear evidence that four American embassies may have been threatened. Trump said last Friday that Soleimani had planned such an attack.

When appearing on news on Sunday, both Esper and national security advisor Robert O’Brien said that Iran may have hit more than just the US embassy in the Iraqi capital. “It is certainly in line with the secret service to assume that they have met embassies in at least four countries,” said O’Brien.

When asked if there was any particular piece of evidence, Esper replied, “I have seen none in relation to four messages.” And in response to the question of whether Trump “beautifies” the threat, Esper said, “I don’t think so.”

In a defiant and dismissive tweet, Trump turned back to supporting Iranian demonstrators and warned the Iranian government not to attack them or to pursue nuclear weapons. He tweeted, “The National Security Advisor suggested today that sanctions and protests will stall Iran and force them to negotiate. I don’t really care if they negotiate. It will be up to them, but no nuclear weapons, and” don’t kill your demonstrators “.”

O’Brien had suggested that the United States see this moment as an opportunity to further increase pressure on Iranian leaders who have been at odds with the United States for four decades. The Iranian heads of state and government are already facing an enormous burden from economic sanctions, which have virtually strangled Iran’s main source of income – oil exports. Esper said street protests in Tehran showed that the Iranian people are starving for a more responsible government after the leaders refused – but later admitted – to shoot down a Ukrainian passenger plane.

“You can see the Iranian people stand up and exercise their rights, their quest for better government – another regime,” said Esper.

Trump’s order to strike Soleimani came when he was under pressure before being impeached in the Senate. Many congressmen complained that the administration had not consulted them in advance and had not informed the members sufficiently afterwards.

After the US killed Soleimani in Baghdad, the backlash in Iran and elsewhere seemed to have helped Tehran by shifting focus away from its internal problems. The strike also appeared to distract attention from the internal turmoil in Iraq over government corruption, and heightened efforts by Iraqi politicians to exclude American and other foreign forces.

However, the shooting down of the Ukrainian plane on the night of the Soleimani strike, which killed all 176 people on board, opened up a new way of pressure for the Trump administration.

“I think the regime has a very bad week,” said O’Brien.

“This was a regime that relies on maximum pressure and its incompetence in this situation, and people in Iran are just fed up,” he said, adding that regime change is not a US policy.

“Hopefully, the Iranian people will eventually have the opportunity to choose their own government and be governed by the leaders who choose them,” said O’Brien.

Numerous Iranian security forces are deployed in Tehran on Sunday. The demonstrators defy the strong police presence to protest the days of their country in which they denied shooting down the Ukrainian plane. Videos posted online showed demonstrators shouting anti-government slogans and moving through subway stations and sidewalks.

Iranians are upset about the crash of the Ukrainian flight and the misleading statements made by senior officials immediately after the flight. The government later blamed the incident for human error.

When Esper examined the dramatic sequence of events that occurred before the Ukrainian plane crashed, he justified the US’s assassination of Soleimani as a self-defense measure. Even so, the leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which is closely linked to Iran, said that the Iranian missile attacks on two bases in Iraq, where US forces were stationed, were just the beginning of retaliation last week.

Hassan Nasrallah described Iran’s military response, which caused no casualties, as a “blow” to the United States. He called it the “first step on a long road” that will ensure the withdrawal of US troops from the region.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons, a member of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, said he was concerned that “Iran has many options to act against us, both openly and covertly, and I don’t think they’re done with it to take revenge. “

Esper hopefully spoke of involving the NATO alliance more closely in Iraq to train the Iraqi security forces. He said this could allow him to reduce the number of American troops in Iraq, which are currently over 5,200. However, he said that no reduction plan is currently in the works.