The White Stripes share unpublished material and rarities for the 20th anniversary of ‘De Stijl’

The White Stripes have announced details of a companion album to their 2000 LP “De Stijl” to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The new version will be available exclusively through the Third Man Records Vault subscription service.

The new album is released exclusively on double vinyl and contains a series of Jack White’s original acoustic boombox demos for the album, live recordings and B-pages from the ‘De Stijl’ era, as well as covers from AC / DC, The Velvet Underground and more.

The first LP contains previously unreleased cover versions of Burt Bacharach and Hal David’s “I just don’t know what to do” and Thee headcoats “You are Right, I’m Wrong”, which were recorded in 2000 in Melbourne, Australia.

The second CD is a recording of the band’s New Year’s Eve Hometown show from 2001 at Magic Stick in Detroit, which includes covers from AC / DC’s “Let There Be Rock” and “After Hours” from The Velvet Underground. This is done by Meg White sung

Elsewhere in the new anniversary package are various invisible memorabilia, including a booklet with photos and handwritten texts.

Check out the artwork and full track list for the 20th anniversary edition of ‘De Stijl’.

LP1 track list

1. Truth makes no noise

2. A boy’s best friend

3rd sister, do you know my name?

4. I am obliged to pack it up

5. Expect

6. Vanilla fields

7. Piano octaves

8. You are right, I am wrong

9 I just don’t know what to do with myself

LP2 Tracklist (New Year’s Eve 2001 at Magic Stick, Detroit)

1. Let There Be Rock (AC / DC cover)

2. Dog eat dog (AC / DC cover)

3. You look pretty good (for a girl)

4. Hello operator

5. Death letter

6. Little bird

7. Lord, send me an angel

8. Dead leaves and the dirty floor

9. Apple blossom

10. Broken bricks

11. Cannon

12. Truth does not make noise

13. Jolene

14. I’m bored

15. Let’s build a home / let’s go back to Memphis

16. Suzy Lee

17. After Hours (Velvet Underground cover)