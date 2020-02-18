[the-who-announce-teenage-cancer-trust-headline-demonstrate]

The Who have been introduced as one particular of the headliners at this year’s Teenage Cancer Believe in shows at London’s Royal Albert Corridor.

Between March 23-29, musicians and comedians will come collectively in help of the charity, which this year marks its 20th anniversary of particular displays at the iconic location.

The Who will perform on March 28, with frontman Roger Daltrey – a patron of Teenage Most cancers Belief – expressing: “When we were being requested to engage in the initially Teenage Most cancers Have faith in concert again in 2000, we would hardly ever have dreamed that we’d be headlining all over again in 2020… or could have possibly imagined the enormous variation these shows would have for the charity and on the life of thousands of teenagers and younger men and women with most cancers.

“All the functions have provided up their time for no cost, and this 12 months the artists are complete legends. It’s also amazing to have a few artists who were at the very very first gig – Kelly Jones from Stereophonics, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher – sign up for us as headliners in our 20th year.”

Daltrey provides: “It is an honour to be a patron of this charity, and to have helped raised thousands and thousands that have paid out for Teenage Most cancers Have confidence in nurses, help groups and distinctive healthcare facility wards right across the British isles.

“I’d like to dedicate this 20th anniversary gig to the extraordinary individuals who care for young folks with most cancers each and just about every working day.”

Teenage Most cancers Believe in CEO Kate Collins says: “We’re so very pleased that The Who are taking part in this 12 months, and to have the support of so lots of other wonderful bands and artists for our 2020 demonstrates.

“We just cannot thank Roger plenty of for organising all of our gigs above the past 20 yrs and for his patronage of our charity. Many thanks to his enthusiasm and devotion, Teenage Most cancers Belief nurses and assist groups have been capable to assist and manual young persons with most cancers through some of the toughest occasions possible.”

Other artists verified for this calendar year incorporate Groove Armada, Nile Rodgers and Chic and comedian John Bishop.

Tickets go on sale from 9.30am this coming Friday (February 21).

Teenage Most cancers Have confidence in Reveals at The Royal Albert Corridor 2020



Mar 24: John Bishop and exclusive company



Mar 25: Stereophonics and Paul Weller



Mar 26: Groove Armada



Mar 27: Noel Gallagher’s Higher Flying Birds



Mar 28: The Who



Mar 29: Nile Rodgers and Stylish