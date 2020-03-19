The Who Announces Rescheduled U.K. And Ireland Tour Dates

Famous rockers THE WHO have announced the rescheduled dates for their U.K. and Eire tour.

The band postponed the trek, which was scheduled to commence on March 16 in Manchester at the Manchester Arena and conclude on April 8 at Wembley SSE Arena, due to the acquiring coronavirus predicament.

Singer Roger Daltrey informed fans past week that the live shows “could be the final time we do a tour of this form, so maintain people tickets, as the reveals will be amazing.”

Guitarist Pete Townshend stated he and his bandmates “haven’t reached this selection effortlessly, but specified the worries about community gatherings, we could not go in advance.” He extra that “if just one supporter caught coronavirus at a WHO concert, it would be 1 much too numerous.”

All tickets for the initial dates continue being valid.

THE WHO March 2021 tour dates:

March 05 – 3 Arena, Dublin



March 08 – M&S Lender, Liverpool



March 10 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow



March 12 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle



March 15 – Initially Immediate Arena, Leeds



March 17 – Resorts Entire world Arena, Birmingham



March 22 – SSE Arena, Wembley



March 24 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham



March 27 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff



March 29 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

Regretably, THE WHO will be unable to seem at the Royal Albert Hall on March 28 as component of the annual Teenage Cancer Have faith in displays, but intends to reschedule that display also, with extra news to adhere to.

The Earth Overall health Corporation (WHO) officially declared the spread of the new coronavirus, which commenced in China in late December, a pandemic on March 11. Far more than 200,000 conditions have been documented around the world and more than 8,000 fatalities so far, putting community health and fitness devices and crisis products and services below immense strain.

