The WHO declares the coronavirus a global public health emergency

January 30 (UPI) – On Thursday, representatives of the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the novel corona virus 2019 an internationally alarming public health emergency.

The announcement came after an hour-long meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee. The move was expected after the agency decided not to make a statement last week.

“In the past few weeks we have seen the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen and an unprecedented outbreak,” said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom. “We all have to work together now to limit its spread.”

So far, 7,766 coronavirus cases with 170 deaths have been confirmed in China. On Thursday, officials in the United States announced the first person-to-person transmission of the virus in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to six in the United States.

Although Adhanom described the outbreak of the 2019 n-CoV virus outside of China as “relatively small” with 98 cases in 18 countries, he emphasized the need to report a global health emergency before spreading to a country with a “weaker” health system.

“This is by no means a vote of no confidence in the response in China,” he said. “We would have seen many more cases and likely deaths if the Chinese government hadn’t acted.”

He added that China is setting a “new standard” for response to outbreaks.

The goal of the emergency designation is to mobilize researchers and clinicians to develop effective drug treatments and vaccines.

Officials also highlighted the need for an “evidence-based” response to the outbreak, saying that a secondary goal in explaining an emergency is “combating the spread of rumors and misinformation” related to the virus and the best way for the public protect yourself.

WHO Emergency Committee chairman Didier Houssin said the vote to declare an emergency was “almost unanimous” and the decision was made based on the number of cases in China, the number of countries with confirmed cases, and the fact that “Some countries have taken” questionable measures “regarding travelers.

Neither he nor his colleagues would identify specific countries or measures that they consider “questionable”. However, Houssin made it clear that by declaring an emergency, WHO officials would be able to work with colleagues in the countries concerned to review and possibly review these guidelines.

WHO takes into account not only the health effects of outbreaks, but also the political and economic effects.

Officials of the organization said they had talked to member state governments about imposing travel restrictions and, in some cases, trade restrictions.

Although several airlines – including United, American, and Delta in the United States – canceled flights to China in response to the outbreak, executives said, according to Hussein, that the cancellation was due to missing passengers.