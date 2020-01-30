The WHO officially declares coronavirus to be a worldwide health emergency if the death toll exceeds 170

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) an internationally alarming public health emergency. It is the fifth time that the UN organization has made such a declaration in the past ten years.

In a statement released overnight, WHO officials said the virus that killed 171 and infected more than 8,200 worldwide is now a crisis worthy of global response.

“Further international exports of cases are expected to occur in each country,” said the WHO.

“Therefore, all countries should be prepared for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management, contact tracking and prevention of the spread of 2019 nCoV infection, and full data exchange with the WHO.”

The organization urged the international community to continue to explore the full potential of the virus for human-to-human transmission and possible treatments, and to determine the exact cause of the outbreak.

WHO Director General for the Declaration of Corona Virus as a Public Health Emergency: “Our main concern is that the virus can spread and is poorly prepared for countries with weaker health systems.” https://t.co/UixN993NPy pic.twitter.com/JuoCQjS17H

– ABC News (@ABC) January 30, 2020

WHO praised the transparency of the Chinese government after the virus appeared to have emerged from the country’s Hubei province.

“The measures that China has taken are good not only for this country, but also for the rest of the world,” the statement said, praising “the measures that China has taken at the front of this outbreak with transparency and how it should be.” hoped with success. “

Much remains to be done.

Australia, which currently has nine confirmed cases of nCoV, has announced plans to evacuate and quarantine some of the 600 Australian nationals in Hubei Province, a locked province.

This measure was praised and criticized. In a statement, professor Raina MacIntyre, According to the head of the biosafety research program at the UNSW’s Kirby Institute, the “reasonable” idea suggests quarantining mainland evacuees, “who is less reliable and more difficult to deal with people scattered across the country.”

But an extraordinary professor Ian Mackay The UQ Research Center for Australian Infectious Diseases shares the view that the Christmas Island internment camp is unable to cope with the quarantine.

“It remains unclear whether the facility can cope with serious illnesses and whether there are enough medical professionals ready to face the challenges of infection control from this respiratory virus,” he said.

The WHO called for “all travel measures taken” to be undertaken by the organization and warned against “measures that promote stigma or discrimination”.

Earlier reports of an internationally worrying health emergency included the 2009 swine flu pandemic, the outbreak of West African Ebola in 2013-2016, the re-emergence of polio in Pakistan in 2014, the outbreak of the Zika virus in 2016 and the ongoing fight against Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Image:

Luca Zennaro / EPA

