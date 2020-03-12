The Who postpone British isles and Eire tour owing to coronavirus

The Who have announced they’ve postponed their forthcoming United kingdom and Eire tour in gentle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The band were thanks to kick off the Going On shows on March 16 in Manchester, but the tour will no extended go in advance on the initial dates.

The Who’s headline present in help of Teenage Cancer Trust, which was thanks to acquire put at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 28, is also off.

A statement reads: “After major thought, it is with substantially regret that The Who have postponed their United kingdom tour, owing to begin next Monday March 16 in Manchester at the Manchester Arena and finishing at Wembley SSE Arena on April 8.

“The fans’ basic safety is paramount and offered the producing coronavirus problem, the band felt that they experienced no solution but to postpone the shows. The dates will be rescheduled for later in the calendar year. All tickets will be honoured.”

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey says the exhibits will “definitely happen” at some point in the long term and adds: “It might be the final time we do a tour of this type, so preserve individuals tickets, as the exhibits will be superb.”

Guitarist Pete Townshend said The Who “haven’t achieved this final decision quickly, but presented the considerations about general public gatherings, we could not go ahead.”

He provides: “If one particular admirer caught coronavirus at a Who live performance it would be a person way too quite a few.”

The Teenage Most cancers Trust show will also be rescheduled, with further more particulars to be disclosed in because of study course.

For up to date information on all tour and clearly show cancellations and postponements thanks to coronavirus, bookmark our hub site.

The World Wellness Organisation have posted general public assistance in gentle of the spread of the virus which handles primary protecting actions.

The Who 2020 United kingdom and Ireland postponed shows

Mar 16: Manchester Arena, British isles

Mar 18: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Mar 21: Newcastle Utilita Arena, British isles

Mar 23: Glasgow SSE Hydro, British isles

Mar 25: Leeds Initially Direct Arena, United kingdom

Mar 28: London Royal Albert Corridor, United kingdom

Mar 30: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, British isles

Apr 01: Birmingham Resorts Earth Arena, United kingdom

Apr 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, Uk

Apr 06: Liverpool M&S Lender Arena, United kingdom

Apr 08: London SSE Wembley Arena, Uk