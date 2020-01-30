January 30 (UPI) – Officials from the World Health Organization announced on Thursday the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019 as an international health emergency.

The announcement came after an hour-long meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee. The move was expected and may be overdue after the agency decided against submitting the statement last week.

“In the past few weeks we have seen the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen and an unprecedented outbreak,” said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom. “We all have to work together now to limit its spread.”

Although Adhanom described the current outbreak of the virus, which is called n-CoV in 2019, as “relatively small” outside of China – with 98 cases in 18 countries – he emphasized the need to report a global health emergency (PHEIC) before the virus spreads to a country with a “weaker” health system.

“This is by no means a vote of no confidence in the response in China,” he said. “We would have seen many more cases and likely deaths if the Chinese government hadn’t acted.”

He added that China is setting a “new standard” for response to outbreaks.

PHEIC aims to mobilize researchers and clinicians to develop effective drug treatments and vaccines against the virus.

Officials also highlighted the need for an “evidence-based” response to the outbreak, saying that a secondary aim of the PHEIC statement was “combating the spread of rumors and misinformation” related to the virus and the best way for the public to do so protect oneself.

WHO Emergency Committee chairman Didier Houssin said that the vote to declare a PHEIC was “almost unanimous” and that the decision is based on the number of cases in China, the number of countries with confirmed cases, and the fact that “some.” Countries have taken “questionable measures” regarding travelers.

Neither he nor his colleagues would identify specific countries or measures that they consider “questionable”. However, Houssin clarified that the PHEIC statement would enable WHO officials to work with colleagues in the countries concerned to review and possibly review these guidelines.