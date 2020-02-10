The WHO team of experts will investigate the coronavirus epidemic

An international team of experts from the World Health Organization traveled to Beijing to investigate the coronavirus epidemic in China.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus traveled to Beijing for talks with President Xi Jinping and Chinese ministers in late January and returned with an agreement to send an international mission.

However, it took almost two weeks for the government to get the go-ahead for its composition.

(AP / AAP)

Mr. Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted from Geneva that he had canceled members of an advance team for China’s international expert mission led by WHO.

WHO veteran Dr. Bruce Aylward, a Canadian epidemiologist and emergency expert, will lead the mission.

China yesterday raised the number of coronavirus deaths to 811. The number of people killed worldwide by the SARS epidemic has been exceeded as authorities have made plans to return millions of people to work after a long New Year break in the lunar lands.

The virus, which has spread to two dozen countries, has killed about two percent of more than 37,550 cases worldwide, with 99 percent of infections occurring in China, according to WHO figures.

WHO declared the outbreak on January 30 a global emergency after the Chinese central government blocked 60 million people in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus that appeared in a fish market in December.

Mr. Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday that he hoped the team would include experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown Law, called for a “true partnership with transparent information flows and accountability for the response” and added that there should be a strong CDC presence.

“CDC has no competition in terms of experience and technical expertise in dealing with international outbreaks,” he said.

“But the other advantage is smart diplomacy. What could indicate that despite all the differences in ideology, trade and politics, we are coming together as a human community to tackle the threat to humanity.” Professor Gostin said.