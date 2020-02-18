[the-who-to-headline-2020-teenage-most-cancers-trust-show-at-royal-albert-corridor]

The Who have been verified as the hottest act heading up the Teenage Cancer Belief shows for 2020.

The yearly series of fundraising reveals returns to the Royal Albert Corridor as soon as much more among March 25-29, this yr marking the 30th anniversary of the charity.

Now, it’s been verified that The Who will accomplish at the historic venue on March 28, backed by a full orchestra.

Describing the approaching display, Who frontman and Teenage Cancer Have faith in Patron Roger Daltrey said: “When we were requested to play the initial Teenage Cancer Belief live performance back again in 2000, we would never have dreamed that we’d be headlining once more in 2020…or could have potentially imagined the huge variance these demonstrates would have for the charity and, on the lives of 1000’s of teenagers and youthful folks with cancer.

[email protected] played the very 1st #TeenageCancerGigs clearly show in 2000. Now they are back again, 20 years later on, for an epic Saturday night show! Tickets on sale at Friday 21/two at nine: 30am. See our other acts: https://t.co/e6jo2ARlbf pic.twitter.com/ElSBbj1NBZ — Teenage Most cancers Trust (@TeenageCancer) February 17, 2020

“All the functions have given up their time for free of charge, and this 12 months the artists are complete legends. It’s also amazing to have a few artists who were being at the pretty to start with gig – Kelly Jones, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher – be part of us as headliners in our 20th year.

“It is an honour to be a patron of this charity, and to have assisted lifted millions that have paid out for Teenage Most cancers Belief nurses, assistance groups and unique healthcare facility wards ideal across the Uk.

“I’d like to dedicate this 20th anniversary gig to the extraordinary men and women who treatment for youthful people today with most cancers each and every and every single working day.”

Tickets will go on sale from Friday February 21 at 9AM. Also introduced is an night of comedy hosted by John Bishop and visitors on Tuesday March 24.

It comes following Stereophonics, Groove Armada, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher’s Substantial Flying Birds were being introduced as the initial functions main the Teenage Most cancers Have confidence in exhibits for 2020.

Past year’s Teenage Most cancers Believe in displays saw performances from the likes of Tom Grennan, Doves, and The Levellers.