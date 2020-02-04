The WHO virus team may travel to China this week and involve US experts

GENEVA – A WHO-led international team of experts could travel to China this week to investigate the outbreak of the coronavirus, as agreed between WHO chief and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and could include US experts, a WHO said -Speaker on Monday.

Regardless, a senior US health official told Reuters in Geneva that American medical experts could participate in the WHO-led technical mission, but the talks are ongoing.

China on Monday accused the United States of panicking a rapidly spreading corona virus with travel restrictions and evacuations.

The death toll in China from the newly identified virus that occurred in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei, rose to 361 on Sunday, the National Health Commission said.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on his return from Beijing last week that the international mission would be made up of WHO representatives and possibly experts.

Tedros, who was specifically interviewed at the time about US Secretary of Health Alex Azar, who publicly urged US officials to be part of a WHO-led mission, said the countries should make “bilateral agreements”.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said on a Reuters request on Monday: “A multidisciplinary mission of international experts to China may take place this week. Both China and the WHO have agreed to this mission.

“The mission is an international technical mission led by the WHO. As such, CDC could be part of it, ”he said, referring to the United States’ disease control centers.

The WHO, a United Nations organization, would provide more information on the composition and technical expertise of the mission as it becomes available, Jasarevic added.

The experts had a number of specializations, including epidemiology, laboratories, research and development, and would work with Chinese colleagues to “improve the understanding of the outbreak to direct global response efforts,” he said.

Colin McIff, a senior official from the US Department of Health, said on Monday to Reuters in Geneva at WHO headquarters, where he attended the agency’s executive committee: “These talks are ongoing.

“I think there will be information about it soon. … These talks are still taking place, the WHO and the Chinese and we and many others. But yes, I hope that will be done soon. “

China accused the United States of spreading fear by pulling out its nationals and restricting travel instead of providing substantial aid on Monday.

Washington “has been incessantly panicking and spreading,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.