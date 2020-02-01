The WHO warns nations to prepare for local outbreaks

China’s coronavirus death toll has increased to 259, and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for “domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads to their countries.

Beijing criticized Washington’s order to block most foreigners who have visited China in the past two weeks.

Two girls with face masks take the subway in Hong Kong. (AP) Bangladeshi citizens who have been brought back from Wuhan on a special aircraft use a bus at the airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP)

Meanwhile, South Korea and India flew hundreds of their citizens out of Wuhan, the city in the center of an area where extensive anti-virus measures prevent around 50 million people from leaving the country. The evacuees were in a two-week quarantine. Indonesia also sent an airplane.

The number of confirmed cases in China rose to 11,791, exceeding the number when SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) broke out in 2002-03. The rapid spread of the virus in two months prompted the World Health Organization on Thursday to declare it a global emergency.

This statement reversed the move from a cautious stance earlier to government recommendations to prepare for the possibility of the virus spreading, WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea, said. Most of the cases reported so far concerned people visiting China or their family members.

The agency acted out of concern for poorer countries that may not be able to respond, said Mr. Galea. Such a declaration requires a coordinated international response and can bring more money and resources.

The WHO said it was particularly concerned that some cases abroad involved human-to-human transmission.

“Countries need to prepare for a possible import to identify cases as early as possible and to be ready for domestic outbreak control if that happens,” Galea told The Associated Press.

On Friday (local time), the United States declared a public health emergency, and President Donald Trump signed a decree restricting the entry of foreigners who are not the immediate family of American citizens and permanent residents and within the past 14 days have traveled to China, prohibited by scientists Suppose this is the longest incubation period for the virus.

China criticized the US controls, which contradicted the WHO’s appeal to avoid travel bans, and “rude comments” that Beijing did not cooperate.

“Just like the WHO recommended that travel restrictions be taken, the US has gone in the opposite direction. Certainly not a goodwill gesture,” said State Department spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

WHO Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva that despite the urgency, there is “no reason to take measures that unnecessarily affect international travel and trade”.

The State Commission for Quality Management of Protective Equipment disinfects a ground transportation area at Pyongyang Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP)

Meanwhile, the ruling Communist Party postponed the end of the New Year holidays in Hubei Province, in which Wuhan is located, to an unspecified “reasonable extent,” and appealed to the public to stay home.

Another closed city in Hubei, Huanggang, on Saturday prohibited almost all residents from leaving their homes under the strictest controls that have been imposed so far. The government said that only one person from each household was allowed to buy groceries every two days.