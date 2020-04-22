The wife’s dream is to share her new single “Hasta La Vista” and discover a new podcast

The wife of a dream has shared a new single – watch their video for “Hasta La Vista” below.

The track is the second preview of the band’s forthcoming sophomore album “So When You Gonna …”, released this summer via Lucky Number and released last month with the single “Sports.”

“Hasta is one of the first songs we wrote after completing our touring debut album,” says the band. “We played over 200 performances in 18 months and returned to London to find out that everything around us has changed just as we have. Close relationships have fallen apart and others have come together.

“This song is about embracing and embracing these changes and thanking us for what was and is today.” Watch the new video below.

“Being on tour has some resemblance to living under quarantine – separation from loved ones, subordination to the process, a great deal of time in places where the same group of people are located,” the statement said.

“We have created this team around relentless touring and celebration and love for the live show and the community it creates. And we are very excited to relive it when the time comes.”

The group also announced the launch of its own podcast intended to cover women and non-binary artists in the music industry.

“It was amazing to work with this materxn community on this album, supporting one another in male-dominated areas. We practiced what we preach,” guitarist Alice Guo said of the new project.

Listen to the first episode featuring the producer of “When When You Gonna …”.

Reviewing the intimate Dream Wife comeback show in London earlier this year, NME wrote that the band’s new songs are “all that is very good about Dream Wife – sarcastic, bullish and non-polagetic – taken to a new level”.

“So When You Get …” comes out July 3 via Lucky Number.