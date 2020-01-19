The wiggles all wear yellow to honor Greg Page after he collapsed on stage

The Wiggles paid a touching tribute to Yellow Wiggle Greg Page after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a Bushfire Relief Concert at Castle Hill RSL.

Emma Watkins, who stood in for Page, 48, for the second scheduled Sydney concert, shared a backstage snapshot of the group, all dressed in yellow to honor Page.

“Greg, we missed you! We all needed to protect you,” Emma Wiggle, who replaced the founding member’s page in 2012, signed the listing on her Instagram account.

The band wears yellow to honor Greg Page at the second Bushfire Relief Concert in Sydney. (Instagram)

“Anto, Murray and Jeff, you rocked it! Thanks to everyone who came and supported the boys and helped raise funds for the areas hit by the bushfire.”

Page was hospitalized on January 17 after falling to the end of The Wiggles in Sydney.

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field spoke to 9News about the “scary” incident before the group performed their last song for the evening.

“He came off the stage and collapsed, there was no pulse. There was no breathing,” he said.

A screen grave shows the original of Yellow Wiggle Greg Page on the stage of a reunion concert to facilitate the bush fire. (Twitter)

Mr. Field said the band’s drummer knew that CPR and a nurse in the audience helped. They used a defibrillator to resuscitate it.

“You really brought Greg back,” said Mr. Field.

The group’s manager, Paul Field, confirmed that Page was operated on and should stay in the hospital for some time.

“He was so serious last night,” he said.

Greg Page from The Wiggles. (Instagram)

“He needed CPR, we had two of our crew and crew working on him. They treated him with a defibrillator three times. He was bad.”

“The ambulance took him (to Westmead Hospital). I was so relieved that the blood was back on his face, he talked, he was pretty dazed. It was an overwhelming relief.”

Fans and musicians wish Page, who is now on the mend, all the best after the nation’s horrific incident broke their hearts.

A file photo of the original Wiggles, Anthony Field, Greg Page, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt. (Sun Herald)

Wiggles’ official Twitter account confirmed early Saturday morning that Page had suffered a cardiac arrest and was hospitalized.

“As reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the Bushfire Relief Performance and was hospitalized. He has had surgery and is now recovering in the hospital. Thank you for your kind news and concern.” Message said.

Page left the popular children’s band in 2006 due to poor health. In 2012 he returned to a reunion and with this concert he returned to the band for the second time.

