The Wiggles Pub Gig is being streamed, so tonight it’s as light as a feat

Don’t you have plans for tonight? Do you want to bend your arm after the greatest hits of your childhood? Secretly shitty you couldn’t get tickets for the original wobbles massive bushfire fundraiser on Castle Hill RSL? You’re very lucky.

The original Wiggles reunion in Castle Hill is really sold out, but thanks to a special live stream of the show that is being offered as a bidder, you can enjoy the fun tonight from the comfort of your own home as much money as possible for the current one Gathering bushfire support.

The entire Wiggles set will be broadcast live tonight via pay-per-view stream. All income from the stream goes to the Australian Red Cross and WIRES.

The stream starts tonight at 8.30pm. According to The Wiggles’ official Instagram account, this is the moment when The Wiggles should take the stage. Unfortunately, this does not apply to the support laws, which also include earlier ones Hi-5 snack Nathan FoleySo if you have foamed up after a small 1, 2, 3, 4 action, you are out of luck.

Those of you who want to tune in that evening will need to register on the livestream page for the show, which is offered for the decent $ 9.95 fee.

Once you have registered, the page will go live with the stream at 8:30 p.m. and you can tune in You can also throw this bad boy onto your various big screens via Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, so you have to scream to get Jeff’s lazy ass on your phone is minimal.

Those who want to get involved can find all the important details here. Everything for a good cause, Chugga Chugga. You’d be crazy about it.

