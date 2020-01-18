The Wiggles singer Greg Page collapses during the Australian Bushfires aid concert

Greg Page, the original lead singer of the popular Australian children’s music group The Wiggles, was hospitalized during the band’s charity concert to relieve the bushfire in Sydney.

CNN subsidiary Nine News reported that Page collapsed towards the end of the concert.

“There was a medical incident at the end of the show that Greg Page was involved in. The doctors were called immediately and he was taken to the hospital for treatment, ”The Wiggles wrote on Twitter.

The Wiggles tweeted late Friday after visiting Page in the hospital.

“He is so grateful for the messages of love and support from around the world,” was the tweet. “Greg’s main concern was that the show should continue tonight. Let’s do it for Greg while we collect the much needed donations.”

The band performed in a sold out reunion concert for three groups dealing with the fires raging through Australia.

Disguised as blue, red, yellow and purple wiggles, the band became very popular in Australia after their formation in 1991.

A new line-up was established in 2013 to keep the brand alive, but the original wiggles hadn’t performed together for several years before the Friday concert.