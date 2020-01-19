The Wiggles star rushed to the hospital after collapsing on stage at the Bushfire Relief Concert

UPDATE at 6:22 a.m .:

Wiggles’ official Twitter account confirmed that Yellow Wiggle Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest before collapsing during a Bushfire relief concert in Sydney.

“As reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the Bushfire Relief Performance and was hospitalized. He has had surgery and is now recovering in the hospital. Thank you for your kind news and concern.” Message completed.

No further information was given on the type of procedure carried out.

PREVIOUS:

Wiggles star Greg Page was hospitalized after collapsing during a Bushfire aid concert in Sydney.

The original Yellow Wiggle was in serious condition. His co-star Anthony Field said he was afraid for his friend.

“I’m worried about Greg. In shock. Get well soon, buddy,” the blue wobble posted on Twitter at 2 a.m.

The cult group confirmed that the “medical incident” had occurred at the end of the show, for which the four original wiggles had reformed to raise money for bushfire victims.

A record of the original Wiggles, Anthony Field, Greg Page, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt. (Sun Herald)

“The doctors were called immediately and he was taken to a hospital for treatment,” said The Wiggles official social media accounts.

“We will provide more information as soon as it is available.”

A 48-year-old man at Westmead Hospital was reported to be in a serious but stable condition, a spokesman for NSW Ambulance said.

The paramedics were called to Castle Hill RSL at around 10 p.m. after reports of a man having died of cardiac arrest.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the concert footage sings and dances moments before its collapse.

Greg Page was taken to hospital after collapsing on stage during a Bushfire Relief Concert (Geoff Jones)

“Thank you all,” he says, waving to the crowd.

“Thank you for coming to support all of these wonderful people who have done all this great work for everyone.”

After he goes to the side of the stage, he collapses and people run to him immediately.

Murray Cook, the original red wiggle, then returns to the stage to speak to the crowd.

“Guys, I think we’re going to end it here. Greg doesn’t feel really good, I think he’ll be fine, but he doesn’t feel really good, so I don’t think we can go ahead with another song.” , he says.

Page, who celebrated his 48th birthday yesterday, was originally a member of the legendary children’s group and from 1991 to 2006 the Yellow Wiggle.

A screen grave shows the original of Yellow Wiggle Greg Page on the stage of a reunion concert to facilitate the bush fire. (Twitter) The page collapsed after going to the edge of the stage and people immediately rushed to it (Mick Tsikas)

The actor’s health problems began in December 2005 and he was forced to withdraw from the group’s 2006 US tour after suffering fainting, speech weakness, fatigue and tremors.

After he was diagnosed with an orthostatic intolerance, he had to withdraw from the group.

“It is by no means a life-threatening illness, but it will remain with me for the rest of my life,” Page said at the time, according to Today.

“That means I can’t sing and dance the way I want to, so I decided to stop performing with the Wiggles.”

Sam Moran took over his yellow skivvy before Emma Watkins became the first girl to join the group in 2012.