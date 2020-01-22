The Wiggles Yellow Wiggle Greg Page was released from the hospital after a cardiac arrest

Greg Page, one of the founding members of The Wiggles, was released from the hospital after a weekend cardiac arrest.

The original Yellow Wiggle suffered an off-stage medical emergency on January 18 at the end of a bushfire relief effort at Castle Hill RSL in Sydney’s Hills District.

“I didn’t expect to go to the concert, so it all feels a bit surreal. I do things at work every day that I never had to do without equipment,” said Ms. Jones.

Medic said that Ms. Jones used a defibrillator to revive Page and did CPR in a few moments. Page was then taken to Westmead Hospital.

The 48-year-old was released from the hospital today to relax at home, the Wiggles said in a statement.

“Your thoughts and prayers for Greg meant the world to him and his family,” the statement said.

“But in the future they ask for some privacy so that Greg can concentrate on his recovery. Out of respect for Greg and his wishes, we will no longer publish updates.”

Page left the children’s band in 2006 due to poor health and returned in 2012 for a second stay.

In 2006, he discovered that he was suffering from an orthostatic intolerance, which led to problems with the functioning of his heart while standing.