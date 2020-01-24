The wild drama on the set “Desperate Housewives”

Drama in the workplace is inevitable. Whether you work in the hospo, retail, or on the set of one of the largest shows in the world, there will always be one or two arguments.

But every time I feel a bang in the middle of the workplace, I think about the wild events behind the scenes at Desperate Housewives and feel infinitely better about my own situation.

Let’s think back: the year is 2005. Brad and Jennifer just called it finished. Tom Cruise starts with joy Oprah Couch. A chick called Rihanna has just entered the music scene with “Pon de Replay”. And a sharp new TV series called Desperate Housewives is everything anyone talks about.

I vividly remember the teaser commercial. Gorgeous lingerie actresses mowing their lawns, gardening, and hanging up their laundry in a peaceful, Pleasantville-like neighborhood until a newspaper reveals that a mysterious suicide has occurred.

Here it is just to remind you:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rAbKBUJ4NRY (/ embed)

It was a show that lived up to all expectations: a talented, lovable cast that is easy on the eyes, loads of comedic moments, steamy romance, and a thriller that we all clapped about at school (we knew we did I shouldn’t have seen it, but our mothers were too busy to envy Bree’s abilities as a housewife and put themselves in Lynette’s stress to protest our presence in the living room between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

But while we were digging our teeth into the apple that was the drama that was going on in front of the camera, we were fully aware of the wilder drama that was going on outside of the camera.

That is, until Vanity Fair decided to release the cast on their May 2005 cover.

According to legend, an ABC employee had told the VF stylist before the shoot: “Whatever you don’t allow Teri (hatcher) go to the closet first. “

They didn’t know that IRL Susan Mayer had already put her claws into the stylist to plan what they would wear and how she would be photographed with the other women.

When the poor representative found out, he reportedly said to VFs reporter, “This is a problem. I am getting SMS from Eva Longoria), Everything is wrong. “

As soon as they got everyone to bet when Marcia Cross When she found Hatcher in the middle of the photo, wearing the cherry-red swimsuit she wanted, she stormed off and shouted at the ABC representative, “Do your (damned) job I assumed!”

As a result, Hatcher ran screaming into the night and reportedly called someone in tears.

As far as I know there was a lot of controversy over Hatcher who believed that her character was the main role and should therefore be at the forefront of every promo and photo shoot.

After swearing, crying, swapping and compromising, the end result was a photo with Nicolette Sheridan in the middle, flanked on both sides by Hatcher and Cross, with Longoria and Felicity Huffman placed under them. When the fold-out cover was closed, Huffman and Cross were not visible. Waste management plan.

ABC and the DH cast probably thought they would get away with the vicious catfight on the set until the topic came out and literally revealed everything that went under, including the headline: “You won’t believe what it cost to do this Get photo! “

Given that the sharp bunch at VF has turned celebrity interviews into devastating tell-alls, I’m amazed forever that the DH team didn’t play well in front of the reporters to not pollute the legacy of the people brand new show.

I mean they’re actors, FFS. Couldn’t you have taken the rest for a goddamn shoot? But I think that gives you an indication of how bad the tension was.

When the news of the drama between the actors spread like wildfire in the press, they naturally did everything to downplay the whole thing.

Doug Savant (Lynette’s husband Tom) insisted that the release arranged the whole thing in “the most controversial way”.

“I was filming,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I was done with my hair and makeup and thought I’d take a bite to eat.” I walked over to a makeshift table when a production assistant stopped me and said, “What are you doing ?! … you have to take care of hair and make-up! “And the guy is starting to take me there. And I go: ‘Hey buddy? I know it may not look like much, but I’m done! Can I eat something now? “So there was all this tension and it was one of the most inhospitable environments I’ve been in for a photo shoot.”

James Denton (Susan’s husband Mike) added: “The Vanity Fair story is undisputed, but it came about because these women were given this unique opportunity and they all knew they would make the best of it because Hollywood is very tough on women . ” It was just people who said, “Oh my god, it’s a huge success. I use it better today. “Or” I don’t want it to be Teris Show because I need a job afterwards. “It understandably caused a lot of conflict.”

However, Longoria was exhausted: “We pressed so much. We were all so exhausted. When the Vanity Fair thing came out at the end of the first year, we were so run down. “

And cross? Well, she was just salty that people “long time” thought she was “bitch” because her character was so excited.

Regardless, the world was now light-heartedly aware that there was a rift in the cast that made the show much, much juicier, I have to say.

Other cases over the course of the eight seasons and only last year have shown that this was certainly not an isolated case.

There was insane pressure on the series to support the success of season one to avoid the so-called second slump.

But unfortunately as a series creator and mastermind Marc Cherry He took a step away from the author’s room, the quality deteriorated and some episodes and storylines were filmed by critics and fans.

There was also controversy over the fact that the first housewife of color, Betty Applewhite (played by the legendary Alfre Woodard) had a story of her mentally ill son being chained up in the basement.

This led to major setbacks (rightly so) and still had an impact on the show years later, like in season 7, as Vanessa Williams When she joined the cast, she announced that she was hesitant to take part in the series due to the offensive second season.

Alfre Woodard as the discreet Betty Applewhite

It has also been reported that performers often knock on the door of the author’s room and ask to change certain scenes and storylines.

If the gang didn’t get along when the series peaked in season 1, imagine how volatile things would have been when the quality of the series deteriorated.

Things got even more serious in 2010 when Sheridan (who played the provocative Edie Britt) filed a $ 20 million lawsuit against Cherry and ABC Television after he was released from the show a year earlier.

She alleged that Cherry had attacked her on the set, slapped her head in a rehearsal on September 24, 2008, and released her in retaliation for reporting the alleged abuse to the network.

Cherry insisted that the alleged attack was just a pat on the head with his fingers to show her how to play a gag.

Hatcher (left) with series creator Cherry (middle) and Sheridan (right)

He testified that he apologized to Sheridan for the incident, but when she asked for a second apology and a gift of flowers, he set his foot down.

The trial was an absolute shit that separated the cast and crew, many of whom were forced to testify.

The case was eventually dismissed, but not before testimony and reporting revealed a bunch of wild teas.

Cherry testified that Sheridan had played a negative role on the set for years and remembered an incident in which he had to intervene in a fight between Sheridan and Teri Hatcher.

Sheridan told him that Hatcher was the “meanest woman in the world,” Cherry said.

It was also revealed that Sheridan was literally the last person to find out that her character was killed.

Edie was killed at the end of season five

The “main reason I killed the character was that I creatively thought it was best for my show,” he said in court, admitting that it also saved the show money and for a nicer setting on the set provided.

Cherry testified that Sheridan would come to work without knowing her lines and would make “offensive comments” while reading the table.

Interestingly, Hatcher was the only lead actor who wasn’t on Kirsch’s list of potential witnesses. Longoria, Cross, Huffman and Denton were all considered.

An internal investigation by ABC has freed Cherry from any wrongdoing, but unfortunately this was not the last charge against him.

According to sources, Cherry and his typists had a strong sense of gender discrimination. Only 14 of the 39 author-producers who worked on the series from 2004 to 2010 were women, and many of their terms were short-lived. SNL alum Julia Sweeney leave after half a season.

“He hates women,” said one person who worked on the set. “It’s obvious on the set that he’s a fan of cute gay men, not women.” Another source said that writers were kept out of the “polishing room” and banished to their “caves,” and when storylines related to menopause, aging, and when pregnancy was imminent, Cherry primarily listened to his male writers, while women “hostile Face and a dismissive wave “and” you have to shut up and sit down while listening to this guy. “

Desperate Housewives, the longest running television series with all female protagonists, ended in 2012.

Since the DH family is finally disintegrating, you would think that they can put their differences aside and go up a notch, right? Not correct.

There’s a notorious story about how the cast cast a farewell gift to the crew, and Hatcher’s name was nowhere to be found on the card, but it was Vanessa Williams, who had played in just two seasons.

Whenever the four leading actresses were asked about their time in the series, they were not afraid to admit that things were tense on the set.

When TV Guide Hatcher asked for a comment on the tense relationship, she said, “I will never reveal the true and complicated journey of all of us, but I wish everyone on the show all the best.”

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live !, Longoria was asked if she was good friends with all of her co-stars. She replied, “No … but 99 percent of us are.”

Guess zero who that is one percent.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtN98IkKxmk (/ embed)

The drama “Desperate Housewives” was pretty much put to bed until last year, seven years after the end of the series, when lead actor Felicity Huffman was involved in the wild ass college admission scandal.

Celebrity members of Hollywood were very open about their thoughts and feelings. Some struck and went to prison for the IRL Lynette and others defended their actions.

The Desperate Housewives actors and crew were asked of course, of course, and Huffman had the support of Longoria, Williams, Dana Delaney (Katherine Mayfair) and Cherry.

Indeed, when it was very likely that Huffman would be taken away for a very long, long time, Longoria and Cherry went so far as to write letters to the judge.

Both parties referred to an incident in which Huffman treated a “big star” that had “big behavior problems” and Longoria “harassed”.

Read the full letters here.

Huffman left the court last year

However, Huffman did not have the support of former co-stars Ricardo Antonio Chavira (Carlos Solis) and Sheridan.

When she was sentenced to only 14 days in prison, Chavira released a few devastating tweets that prove that the drama on the set didn’t just happen between the women in the series.

“White privilege. And I’ve seen it for eight years, so I know what I’m talking about, ”he wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “Responsibility and responsibility mean nothing to these people.”

Chavira (left) played alongside Huffman (right) in all eight seasons, playing the husband of her BFF and even her boss at one point

He continued: “I saw eight years of it working for housewives. I have seen it as a hybrid for a lifetime, and I have dealt daily with the subtleties of this phenomenon and the cultural prejudices that I have received at both ends. But whatever. Slap on the wrist. Sorry, but this shit. “

Meanwhile, Sheridan described her former co-star’s actions as “shameful” in the following interview:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4owv4nJuZw8 (/ embed)

Is there any wonder that the show inspired the Real Housewives franchise considering that the actual drama of the show was much juicier?

The next time you catch Linda on the payroll and drink from your cup, just think: at least she won’t steal your cherry red swimsuit or actively try to put you in jail.