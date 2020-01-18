The Wild Knights by Robbie Deans are at the top of Steve Hansen’s flash

TOYOTA, AICHI PREF. – Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen remains without a win in the top Japanese rugby league after his team from Toyota Verblitz was defeated 40:20 by 37,350 spectators from Robbie Deans’ Panasonic Wild Knights at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

Kenki Fukuoka played his last 15 game of the season before joining the Japanese Sevens training team before Tokyo 2020. In the 71st minute he tried Koki Takeyama and scored six minutes later when Wild Knights scored perfect 10 points in the first two games.

Verblitz, for whom Hansen is rugby director, led 13-7 in the break when rugby world cup winners Damian de Allende and Willie Le Roux ran for Panasonic and Toyota, respectively.

But the second half was the Wild Knights. Takuya Yamasawa and Dylan Riley both crossed the whitewash before Fukuoka made the headlines.

Filimoni Waqainabete added a sixth full-time attempt to ensure that Fukuoka was defeated in style in front of the largest audience in Top League history.

Taumua Naeata played twice and All Blacks blocked Brodie Retallick’s second attempt in as many games as defending champion Kobe Kobelco Steelers Yamaha Jubilo had beaten 36:24 for their second win of the season.

Japan internationals Ataata Moeakiola and Atsushi Hiwasa won and Dan Carter scored 11 points for the Steelers, while Springbok flanker Kwagga Smith made his second season attempt for Yamaha.

Toshiba Brave Lupus won two times against the recently promoted NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes 39-21, with 2011 World Cup winner Richard Kahui among the goal scorers. The Australian center, Samu Kerevi, was named “Man of the Match” as Suntory Sungoliath defeated NTT Communications Shining Arcs with 22-10.

Sunwolves fan favorite Hosea Saumaki pitched for Canon Eagles when they defeated Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars with 23:15 to give former Springboks coach Allister Coetzee his first win of the season, while Malaysian international Dinesvaran Krishnan was among the top scorers as Hino NEC Green Rockets lost for the second year in a row, the Red Dolphins won 27-17.

The 2019-2020 top league season has been postponed by five months to take account of last year’s World Cup. It will last until May and take the lead after 15 crowned championship games.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

The Top League starts in front of a large audience

The Japanese rugby top league season 2019-2020 started on Sunday with a multitude of world stars and rugby world cup winners who played in front of large spectators nationwide. The season was pus …

Brave Blossoms will host Wales in June

The Brave Blossoms, who reached the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup in Japan last year, will host Wales on June 27, the rugby unions of both nations announced on Friday.

Wales is excited …