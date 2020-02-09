The wildest footage from today’s Batshit Storm in Sydney

Sydney has witnessed some damn wild scenes through Mother Nature today, and the storm is unlikely to subside soon.

At 5:00 p.m., the NSW Bureau of Meteorology reported that Sydney had seen 90.6 mm of rain since 9:00 a.m., with wind gusts of 110 km / h recorded in Fort Denison. There have also been several reports of floods, unusually high tides and train delays, while reports have shown that several commercial flights have been suspended. According to the electricity distribution company Ausgrid, over “77,000 customers in Sydney, Central Coast and Newcastle are without electricity”.

#sydneyweather is so violent that air traffic control at Sydney Airport has parked 5 commercial domestic flights on hold in the Tasman Sea to wait for a break. #SydneyStorm #planespotting pic.twitter.com/6JMBI5FOnr

Check out some of the wildest scenes Sydney-Sierre recorded today.

Incredible weather in Sydney. Turned waterfalls at #Kurnell. #sydney #SydneyStorm #sydneyweather #weather pic.twitter.com/rrAQAfz5K2

White water on Cup and Saucer Creek, where it flows into the Cooks River in Canterbury. Under this turmoil is a Council boom gate trying to catch the fast food packaging before it flows into the river! #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/zmS2aKtUk5

Massive wave crossing at Fairy Bower #Sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/2kyBoiDTUc

This is expected to be the next @ T7SydneyTrains service alarm: “Due to flooding on the route, a replacement submarine service is being organized.” ???? ???? #SydneyStorm #SydneyTrains @TrainsInfo @sydolympicpark pic.twitter.com/EoQU8IYRY4

“It’s just … I don’t know … drizzle!” Pic.twitter.com/HxYqzeKCAY

Look, we have water views now, and I assume that will take us to the millionaire’s club. I will pick up our family membership at the yacht club tomorrow. #sydneyweather #sydneyrain pic.twitter.com/bV37rseJpf

Pacific Highway looks increasingly like a canal this afternoon #sydneyweather #sydneyrain #NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/mhevkPO452

Sydney CBD .. #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/5q5LxGuA4K

Children live it in Narrabeen #sydneyrain #SydneyStorm #narrabeen #NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/elEGCFWBVl

SYDNEY RAIN | Tree down on Danks St Waterloo this morning #sydneystorm #sydneyweather #sydneyrain pic.twitter.com/4V9qqTTeFB

It's going to be a wet night for us Sydneyers, so try your best to stay indoors and not travel through the flood warning areas. I would recommend taking this opportunity to jump into bed and visit Cheer, The Circle or Love Island (in other words, what I have already done every night in 2020).

