The Willougbhys Job interview with Alessia Cara

CS Video clip: The Willoughbys Interview with Alessia Cara

ComingSoon.internet got the chance to capture up with Grammy winner Alessia Cara to discuss her acting debut in the Netflix animated adventure The Willoughbys, which is presently accessible to check out on the streaming support. Our job interview with the 23-year-previous star can be considered in the participant beneath!

Related: The Willoughbys Evaluate

In The Willoughbys, confident they’d be better off elevating themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send out their egocentric mother and father on holiday. The four siblings then embark on their own large-flying experience to learn how to adapt their aged-fashioned values to the modern world as they try out to locate the true meaning of loved ones.

The movie will function the voices of Grammy nominee Alessia Cara as Jane, Will Forte (Scoob!) as Tim, Vincent Tong (Sausage Social gathering) as the Barnabys, Ricky Gervais (The Little Prince) as Cat, Maya Rudolph (Big Hero 6, Related) as Nanny, Terry Crews (Cloudy With a Likelihood of Meatballs 2) as Commander Melanoff, Martin Shorter (Frankenweenie) as Father and Jane Krakowski (Open Period) as Mother.

Related: She-Ra and the Princesses of Electric power Final Year Premiere Date!

The Willoughbys is prepared and directed by Kris Pearn (Cloudy With a Likelihood of Meatballs 2). It is manufactured by Luke Carroll, Aaron L. Gilbert and Brenda Gilbert. The motion picture is a really stylized CG animated function film developed by BRON Animation.