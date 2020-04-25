The Willoughbys Interviews with Crews, Rudolph & Extra!

CS Video: The Willoughbys Interviews with Terry Crews, Maya Rudolph & Much more!

ComingSoon.web acquired the prospect to chat with comedic icons Will Forte (The Final Guy on Earth), Maya Rudolph (Significant Mouth), Terry Crews (Brooklyn 9-Nine) and Jane Krakowski (30 Rock) to talk about their roles in the Netflix animated adventure The Willoughbys, which is accessible to stream on Netflix now! Test out our interview in the participant underneath!

In The Willoughbys, persuaded they’d be superior off elevating themselves, the Willoughby small children hatch a sneaky prepare to deliver their selfish dad and mom on getaway. The 4 siblings then embark on their possess superior-flying journey to learn how to adapt their previous-fashioned values to the modern globe as they try out to uncover the correct this means of spouse and children.

The film will aspect the voices of Grammy nominee Alessia Cara as Jane, Will Forte (Scoob!) as Tim, Vincent Tong (Sausage Party) as the Barnabys, Ricky Gervais (The Little Prince) as Cat, Maya Rudolph (Huge Hero 6, Connected) as Nanny, Terry Crews (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2) as Commander Melanoff, Martin Short (Frankenweenie) as Father and Jane Krakowski (Open up Time) as Mom.

The Willoughbys is created and directed by Kris Pearn (Cloudy With a Opportunity of Meatballs 2). It is produced by Luke Carroll, Aaron L. Gilbert and Brenda Gilbert. The film is a really stylized CG animated element film made by BRON Animation.