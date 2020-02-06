The wind farm shuts down turbines to protect birds and bats

A wind farm in the province of Zeeland is the first to install an automatic turbine shutdown system to ensure the safety of nearby birds and bats, reports Omroep Zeeland.

The Krammer wind farm is located near the Krammersluizen in the middle of three Natura 2000 nature reserves.

Some of the park’s 34 turbines have been equipped with cameras, microphones and speakers and mainly cover the area where the rare sea eagle hunts and breeds.

If the camera detects a sea eagle at a distance of 600 meters, the turbine is stopped automatically. The detection system also cuts power when other birds get too close, e.g. B. cranes, spoonbills and egrets.

The wind farm loses between 120,000 and 180,000 euros per year due to downtimes. “It’s quite a bit of money. But we really want the birds to stay in the area, especially the sea eagle,” project manager Gijs van Hout told the broadcaster.

Not all birds stay away from the turbine blades, but they do not die in large numbers. The top of the leaves is 60 meters above the ground, which means that most birds pass underneath, said ecologist Roland-Jan Buijs. “But sea eagles mostly look down and the system was developed for them,” said Buijs.

Bats are recognized by recording the animals’ ultrasound sounds. Three such signs of the presence of the club stop the turbine until no ultrasound is heard for 15 minutes.

It is rare for the park’s turbines to operate simultaneously on a given day, and the park strives to reduce energy loss. Speakers can also be used to prevent the birds from getting too close to the blades.

“But we are still looking into this possibility. The question is how does the noise affect the birds looking for food and resting at the base of the turbines. If it chases them away, we shouldn’t use it, “said Buijs.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.