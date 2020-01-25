The winds pick up speed in the second half of the weekend!

BREEZY WINDS PICKING UP: According to the system that started early Saturday morning, windy winds will arise in the second half of the weekend. Fortunately, they shouldn’t be extremely gusty and it won’t feel much colder at roughly average temperatures. Persistent winds remain around 10-15 mph with gusts in the range of 15-25 mph. The winds will definitely add an extra layer of cold, but not nearly as cold as what we covered last week. The rest of the weekend it will probably be windless in the 30s. The windy conditions continue for the first part of the next week. The winds finally subsided towards the middle of the week!

TEMPERATURES THAT DO NOT COOL: Despite a relatively good drenching rain, which is accompanied by a continuous cold front, our temperatures will not drop in the next few days. We’ll be hovering in the low 40s, with temperatures that are on average a few degrees warmer than we should. The windy winds will make it a little cooler, but overall we can’t complain about the 40s in January! Cooler days may occur in the second half of the week as a high pressure area in our northeast could introduce cooler air from Thursday to Friday. It is usually difficult to see this type of tuning on so many days, but we will continue to keep an eye on the potential for cooler temperatures!

MONITORING ANOTHER STORM: Last weekend we saw a significant winter storm that brought everything from snow to sleet to freezing rain and even simple old rain. This weekend the temperatures were much warmer so we only saw rain. It was heavy rain at times, but we cannot complain about rain in January! Next weekend, the models are once again struggling with a strong coastal system that is likely to develop off the Carolina coast and race north. The question of where there will be a pattern of blockage that would slow down the system and whether there is enough cold air to see snow is still widespread. At the moment we continue to monitor the trends of the models from run to run and will analyze some better data in the next week.

