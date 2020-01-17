Cheer for 2020 and a new wine down and chill form. We understand that you are busy. you want to know about wine then get down to drink it! I got it. We will continue to offer affordable suggestions for music, wine, dinner and movies with different wines down and chilly each week. Our new format is an elegant combo of Listen – Learn – Wine – Dine – Watch. You can also follow me Instagram for wine art and photography @WineDownAndChill. We are here to help you sit down, hold the wine and bake. If you missed an article, don’t worry! You can find every article here.

Subject: Blank Out

No, I haven’t lost my mind, although it does feel like it gave all the cold medicines I consumed last week. Usually, I get a DayQuil and a soldier in, NBD. But, I was seriously struggling with the plague this time and “missed” part of my week by sleeping through it. When a cold is anything but “just a cold”, you have to ask yourself what kind of germs are out there. The bad guys, to be sure!

Hence the issue, BLANK. Not to mention that it just happens to coincide with a vegetable variety I like, Blanc de Blancs. And the fact that I’m upright (at least standing in my office chair) is a cause for celebration. In addition, I really liked the contrast of the elegance of the bubbles and the girls in the photo drinking bubbles in today’s movie selection. Bring the wine down and bake it! Let’s continue the party …

Listen: Empty Space

Ever since SNL made an advertisement for “Swiftamine”, misleading our collective unwillingness Taylor Swift, I knew I wasn’t alone. Let’s face it, its hooks grab you! Blank Space is a personal wine below and the chill fave and if you want more BLANK songs in the title, check out this playlist.

Learn: Blanc de Blancs

Sounds unnecessary. Maybe that’s because it’s so good it bears repeating! Translated, “White by Whites” mentions the exclusive use of Chardonnay grapes with green skin to produce bottom wine and cold bubbles. One of the most interesting aspects of this variety is that there is no characteristic flavor profile.

Only wines produced in the neighboring region of Champagne, France, can bear this nickname. Neighboring Champagne is the coldest, most northern part of France and offers exactly what Chardonnay grapes love – cold winters and mild summers. Similar climatic conditions and dusty terrain add complexity and interest to the grapes grown for the Blanc de Blancs options. This wine bubbly and cool bubble favorite is produced using the standard 2-step fermentation Méthode de Champanoise. It does not intend to state the obvious, but there are many similarities between the Blanc de Blancs and the Champagnes.

Blanc de Blancs has a moment

The terroir (climate and soil elements) give different notes to the wine depending on where the Chardonnay grapes are grown. Much of the area was formerly a bottom where ancient critters became petrified. These shellfish and salty metals give it a crisp taste. Young wines taste fresh with apples and citrus, while more complex flavors like toast and honey grow as they grow older. Blanc de Blancs tends to be lighter and drier than sparkling wines produced in the same area using combinations of light and dark skin grapes.

Having said that, Blanc de Blancs are France’s favorite bubble wine. Puritans adhere to the unique and unique flavor profile that each vintage brings. Refreshing gold is growing in popularity, with early wines often carrying over $ 500 per bottle.

Wine: Louis Bouillot Blanc de Blancs

The Louis Bouillot winery was founded in 1877 in northern Burgundy, near Chablis, France, under the name Crémant de Bourgogne. Sold for $ 20 / bottle and scored 88 points out of enthusiastic wine. There is a nice crunchiness and freshness to the bubbles with a touch of citrus and toast.

Louis Bouillot Blanc de Blancs

One wine holiday destination under wine is the winery’s Imaginarium. The visitor center is an impressive high-tech experience that gives wine lovers a visual taste of the backdrop of this highly acclaimed winery. Part of the charm of Louis Bouillot wines is their attention to detail and dedication to their handling to protect the substance of the grapes they handle and to maximize their export.

Dinner: Empty menu

And now for something completely different. Got my nod at Monty Python? 😉 Instead of a meal option, here’s an empty meal plan so you can wait a whole week worth of delicious eating with a standard.

Watch: Point blank

Nothing is a ton of action and violence combined with bubbles. Point Blank features the unlikely pairing of a male nurse and a career criminal working to fight corruption. There is also an interesting contextual reference here: Blanc de Noirs white sparkling wines are made from dark-skinned Pinot Noir grapes that literally translates to “White from Black”.

It’s the weekend. Time for wine down and chill. Cheers!

Picture by Anastasia Jeep from Pixabay