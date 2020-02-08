The winner of Iowa, Pete Buttigieg, is criticized by his rivals for lack of experience. – Up News info

Former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, felt the most blows in the primary Democratic debate Friday night after his amazing success in Iowa, when other candidates arrived due to the player’s 38 years of experience and his lack of support from black and Latino voters.

The current fifth place candidate, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, came out strongly in the seven-person debate, starting from Buttigieg as the only reasonable alternative to former vice-president Joe Biden and mocking the efforts of the former mayor to qualify the & # 39; newcomer & # 39; emphasizing their lack of experience.

Buttigieg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, provided the bulk of the fire during the eighth basic democratic debate after reaching the top in the controversial Iowa group. Both are also way ahead of the rest of the group in the polls for New Hampshire’s primary Tuesday this Tuesday.

Senator Sanders received the most criticism of his self-proclaimed socialism when Biden, in his most aggressive appearance so far, claimed that President Donald Trump would use the & # 39 label; socialist & # 39; to reject any democratic contender in November.

The former mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, stepped forward in delegates from the Iowa Caucus and increased in New Hampshire polls, triggering him at a critical point in the race.

Senator Amy Klobuchar talks to the media in the spinning room after a successful night in the eighth democratic debate in the primaries, where Pete Buttigieg was very critical.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar shake hands before Friday night’s debate before Senator Buttigieg was fooled by posing as the “newcomer in the field”

The seven candidates taking part in the Friday evening debate (from the left) are Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer.

Seven aspiring Democrats in 2020 took over the debate stage on Friday evening with four days left for the first presidential election in New Hampshire.

In the ABC debate businessman Andrew Yang, Buttigieg, senator Elizabeth Warren, Biden, Sanders, Klobuchar and billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer face each other while Buttiegieg and Sanders run away from the other candidates in the New Polls Hampshire

It was the eighth time that Democratic candidates met on stage, but the first time after a number of votes were counted, the Iowa meetings reinforced the turnout of Senator Bernie Sanders, boosted Buttigieg and set up former Vice President Joe Biden , 77, aware that he may not be the game’s favorite for a long time.

Biden, who came fourth in Iowa, went straight to Sanders’ progressive brand and claimed that he is not a democratic socialist like Bernie.

Bernie has qualified herself, not me, as a democratic socialist. I think this is the label the president is going to impose on anyone who will compete with Bernie if he’s the candidate & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Biden.

The moderator of the debate, Geroge Stephanopoulos, asked if one of the candidates on stage was concerned about presenting a candidate with a socialist label against Donald Trump.

At first no one raised their hands, although Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, 59, warned, “We will not be able to divide the main divider, quot” and asked to appeal to moderates and independents.

Klobuchar, who finished a far fifth in Iowa, said Sanders would not attract the kind of centrist voters that Democrats need to win.

“Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is a candidate who will get people out of the middle,” Klobuchar added.

“I think we need someone to get this ticket that actually brings people instead of excluding them.

Amy Klobuchar successfully left the debate after criticizing Pete Buttigieg

Vermont’s Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders, speaks during the eighth democratic primary debate, where he was once again forced into his “socialist, quot; label ‘

Former vice president Joe Biden criticized Senator Sanders’ health plan for not planning how to pay Medicare for everyone without charging taxes for the middle class.

Buttigieg launched one of the most explicit attacks on Sanders’ policies.

He called it “a policy that says it’s my road or highway” and added, “We need to attract as many people as possible to this process.”

Sanders responded to socialist criticism by saying that “Donald Trump always lies, quot; and he reiterated his point of discussion that” I think the way we defeat Trump is because of the largest turnout of voters in the history of this country to have. “

He said he could attract working-class workers who have surrendered to the political process.

Biden and Klobuchar also wondered if Buttigieg had the ability to successfully confront Trump and wondered if he had the experience of leading the nation.

Buttigieg, who served as two mayors as mayor of South Bend, a city of 100,000, said that Washington’s internal experience with some of its rivals was no longer needed, and that it was time to “turn the page” in the old Washington policy

“I freely admit that if you are looking for the person with the most years of experience in establishing Washington under your belt, you have your candidate and of course I am not,” he said.

Klobuchar responded by saying that it is easy to go after Washington, because that is popular. It’s much harder … to lead and much harder to take those difficult positions & # 39 ;.

He then looked for Buttigieg with a fresh face: & # 39; Because I think this goes after everything that people do, because it’s popular to say it and it makes you a great newcomer, just … I don’t think that’s what people want now. We have a newcomer to the White House and see where he took us. I think some experience is good.

Pete Buttigieg on the left and Bernie Sanders on the right received the most criticism on Friday night.

Senate Minnesota Amy Klobuchar said during Friday’s debate that she was one of three senators on the podium who served as a jury in the political process of the Donald Trump Senate.

Criticism of Buttigieg was coverage financier and philanthropist Tom Steyer, 62, who also fooled Joe Biden on Friday night.

That’s why Mayor Pete worries me. You have to be able to face this guy (Trump) face to face and knock him down on the stage of the debate, otherwise we lose, he warned. “We have to win or we are in serious trouble and we keep talking about the facts,” he said.

Biden leaned forward to say more about Buttigieg: “He is the mayor of a small town that has done some good things but has not demonstrated its ability … and we will soon discover that.”

Buttigieg responded to claims that he lacks experience by saying that the way to beat President Trump is with a different kind of policy.

“This is how we will win,” he said.

“We’re going to be someone who’s not afraid to say things like their shameful behavior at the national prayer breakfast,” he said, and by appointing someone from a working-class community that Trump says is attractive.

Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts spoke about two-thirds of the time in the first hour of the debate and was not part of the first demolition round between rivals.

President-democratic candidate businessman Andrew Yang, who shook his staff after a poor performance in Iowa, speaks during a primary democratic presidential debate on February 7

Steyer was also hit in Buttigieg because of his diversity issues and his lack of support from black and Latino voters.

“Unless you can appeal to the different parts of the Democratic Party, especially the black community, including Latinos, if you can’t do it, we can’t beat Donald Trump in November,” Steyer said.

Buttigieg was criticized for his career in South Bend. When asked about an increase in black arrests on charges of marijuana, he said as mayor that he “attacked when there was armed violence and gang violence.”

When asked if Buttigieg’s answer was sufficient, US Senator Elizabeth Warren, 70 said: & # 39; No. You must recognize the facts.

Senator Warren from Massachusetts didn’t have as much time to talk as her rivals, nor did she get into some of the biggest fights, although she made one of the most direct attacks of the night when it was after the people who stinked. to the billionaires & # 39 ;.

She finished third in Iowa and hopes to perform well in New Hampshire with the impetus to represent neighboring Massachusetts.

Even in the midst of ideological and personal attacks, Buttigieg found a way to defend Biden, whose business company Hunter distinguished himself in the failed destruction efforts led by the Democrats.

Trump and his Republican allies criticized Hunter Biden and called his behavior corrupt during the Trump trial, and the Senate Republicans are preparing investigations that could easily revive the problem during the campaign.

The former mayor team continued its defense of Joe and Hunter Biden on Twitter

Joe Biden became enthusiastic when Pete Buttigieg came up in his defense during his debate

Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in 2010. Hunter could be investigated by senate republicans and was subjected to the Ukrainian call that led to the deposition.

When asked if it was dangerous to appoint a candidate who was in danger of being investigated, Buttigieg stood with the old statesman who started the debate by chasing him because of inexperience.

& # 39; No, and we will not let them change the subject. It is not about Hunter Biden, or vice president Biden, or any Biden. This is abuse of power by the president & # 39 ;, said Buttigieg.

& # 39; Look, the vice president and I, and we all compete, but we have to draw a line here. And being the son of the president, being the kind of person who would try to turn someone against his own son, who would try to arm a son against his own father, is something incredibly dishonest. That is just another example that we as a party must be fully united to do what is needed, at the end of the day, to ensure that this president does not get a second term & # 39; & # 39 ;, he added.

Biden looked bleak while Buttigieg defended his son and Democratic rivals seemed united when the Trump issue was raised.

& # 39; I thank my colleague for saying that. It’s a distraction. But this is the deal: whoever the nominee is, the president will invent lies & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Biden.

He then pointed to the Purple Heart Colonel, Alexander Vindman, who left the White House on Friday after his testimony against Trump in political trial.

“I should put a medal on Vindman and not on Rush Limbaugh.” And I think we should all get up and give Colonel Vindman a demonstration of how much we support him & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Biden. Stand up and cheer Vindman! the crowd begged.

& # 39; Go up there. About us. That is who we are. We are not what Trump is.

Biden referred to the Purple Heart Colonel, Alexander Vindman, who left the White House on Friday after his testimony against Trump in the House’s political litigation.

The rivalry was briefly suspended during the debate when the candidates joined Trump

As Sanders suffered more blows, Biden went after Vermont’s senator for weapons, after Bernie pointed out the rural character of his state and said he voted with his voters before public sentiment changed.

& # 39; Representing your constituency … (people) were killed by thousands in the same period & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Biden.

“I introduced the first prohibition weapon,” he said. “While I pressed Brady’s background checks, Bernie voted against them five times while in the house,” he sang.

Biden previously criticized Sanders for the universal basic health plan of the senator in Vermont.

When asked what it takes to unite the country, Biden pointed to Sanders’ health proposal.

& # 39; Well, look, Bernie says you have to bring people together and we need Medicare for everyone. But Bernie says, and he says he wrote that damn thing. But he’s not willing to tell us how much that damn thing will cost, & # 39; Biden accused.

& # 39; How much is it? Who will pay it? It would cost more than the total: the full federal budget that we now spend. More than the entire budget. The idea that taxes from the middle class are not going up is crazy & # 39; “Quot;” said the former vice president, raising his voice.

Biden noted the implementation of a single-payer health care model that was tested and failed in Vermont.

& # 39; What happened when they did it in Vermont? They doubled the state tax and then had 14 percent withholding tax. And finally they deleted him & # 39 ;, said Biden. & # 39; So how much will it cost? If you ask Bernie, and I will ask him again tonight at some point, and if you ask Bernie, he says: & # 39; Go think. I do not know. We will find out.

The mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, started the debate with a blow to Senator Bernie Sanders, accusing him of dividing the democratic vote with an approach of “my way or my way”.

Former vice president Joe Biden, left, who performed poorly in Iowa, criticized the New Hampshire survey leaders, Bernie Sanders, right, and Pete Buttigieg in Friday’s democratic debate.

Some of Biden’s comments created a humorous and confusing moment on Friday night when he demanded that the next president should inspire voters to choose more democratic senators in certain states, including Minnesota, the state representing Amy Klobuchar in the US Senate.

“We need to get the United States Senate back this time,” Biden said. “And that is why, as they look at him here in New Hampshire and around the world, they apologize all over the country, that they must ask themselves: who is more likely to be elected as a senator in North Carolina, Georgia? Who can win? ? ” Florida, Pennsylvania, Minnesota? Who can do that?

& # 39; Really? & # 39; Klobcuhar interrupted Biden, who represented Delaware in the US Senate. UU. From 1973 to 2009 before becoming Barack Obama’s number 2.

The reaction from the senator from Minnesota was received with laughter from the audience and some smiles from those who debated on stage.

At this time, the six remaining candidates on the podium raised their hands, both to respond and to indicate that they felt they could successfully achieve what the former vice-president suggested.

“You can, I agree,” Biden admitted to Klobuchar.

& # 39; But here is the point, you must be able to do it. You must not only be able to win, you must bring a senate from the United States, otherwise this will be debatable & # 39; & # 39 ;, he concluded by describing what he thinks should be a litmus test for the Democratic candidate.

(Van L) Former Democratic presidential mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders make a gesture during the eighth democratic primary debate

Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, participate in the democratic primary presidential debate in New Hampshire

Senator Klobuchar also laughed when she launched attacks on Trump.

She said the president repeatedly took the side of the “tyrants.”

He blames his president of the Federal Reserve for being appointed himself. He blames the king of Denmark. Who does that? posed and received an enthusiastic response from those who attended the debate.

“He blames the Prime Minister of Canada because he says he excluded him from the Canadian version of Home Alone 2. Who does that?” She went on.

Only one candidate on the stage on Friday night is a minority: Andrew Yang.

But the race became a prominent issue when billionaire activist Tom Steyer demanded that Biden reject comments from a superior substitute that Steyer says are “openly racist.”

Biden would not go that far, but said he thought the South Carolina senator, Dick Harpootlian, regretted his remarks.

The coup of Steyer against the state senator was a reference to the remarks made by Harpootlian at a presentation by the Federal Election Commission that the black Caucus president Jerry Govan “received nearly $ 50,000 from the Steyer campaign.

He also mentioned Steyer & # 39; Mr. Bags with money. & # 39;

Is the mass packing or redistributing wealth? Asked Harpootlian, referring to Govan.

This was the remark accused of being racist.

Harpootlian has made it clear that he is not speaking for the Biden campaign and that the comments are not related to the former vice-president.

Former New York mayor and billionaire, Mike Bloomberg, was not on the stage of the Friday debate, but led to a conversation about campaign recruitment and major donors.

Biden also promoted during his defense of the debate that he “has more support in South Carolina in the Black Caucus, quot; than any other candidate on the podium.

“Duplicate what you have or who has more,” he continued.

A candidate appeared during the debate that was not even on the stage: Mike Bloomberg, and the mention of his name brought the debaters into a confrontation about how they finance their campaigns.

“Look, I don’t think anyone can buy a nomination or become president of the United States,” Warren said of Bloomberg, a former billionaire mayor of New York City.

“I don’t think a billionaire should be able to do it, and I don’t think people who stink billionaires to fund their campaigns should do it,” he continued, referring to his competitors who take money from these people.

Warren has given up large fundraisers, but in the past he has taken over money from large dollar donors.

“Everyone in this scenario, except Amy and I, are billionaires or we get help from PAC that can incur unlimited costs,” Warren said. “So if you really want to live what you say, put your money where your mouth is and say no to the PACs.”

& # 39; Look, I think the way we build a democracy in the future is not that billionaires look in their own pockets or that people take billionaires. The way we build it in the future is that we have a grassroots movement, funded by the grassroots. That’s how I lead this campaign & # 39 ;, he said.

Pete Buttigieg tweets a photo of him alongside empty stages for the Democratic Debate

The scene was set for the Democratic debate on February 7 in Manchester, New Hampshire

The president of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Pérez, speaks for the primary democratic presidential debate on February 7, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire

Senator Elizabeth Warren is in third place in New Hampshire, where her supporters today campaigned for the Democratic Debate Friday at St. Anselm College in Manchester.

Friday marks Andrew Yang’s return to the stage of democratic debate after failing to reach the National Democratic Committee’s participation thresholds last month

Supporters of the United States Democratic presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, demonstrate outside the 2020 democratic debate on United States presidential candidates in Manchester, New Hampshire

Sanders interstino, the acuerdo con su compañero senador progresista, presumiendo de que su campaña and financiada exclusivamente por contribuyentes the base.

También afirmó que Bloomberg solo llegó tan lejos debido a sus miles de millones, y calificó la noción de & # 39; sin sentido, amp; # 39;

“A diferencia de algunas de las personas aquí arriba, no tengo 40 multimillonarios, Pete, contribuyendo a mi campaña proveniente de la industria pharmaceutical, viniendo de Wall Street y todos los grandes intereses monetarios, quot;, dijo Sanders, recibiendo un golpe en el caucus de Iowa.

“Si queremos cambiar a los estadounidenses, no lo harán is eligible for a queue of a casas de los ricos a pedir dinero, quot; dijo Sanders.

Pero Buttigieg se defendió.

“Vamos a la pelea de nuestras vidas, quot; dijo, citando cuánto dinero está trayendo la campaña de reelección de Trump.” Tenemos que ir a esa pelea con todo lo que tenemos, quot;

Antes del debate, Sanders tena una clara ventaja and las encuestas de New Hampshire

La Encuesta de Emerson tenia a Sanders muy por delante del grupo con 32 por ciento, seguido de Buttigieg con 23. Warren tomó la misma posición que ella and Iowa, Tercero, con un apoyo del 13 por ciento.

Biden cayó al cuarto lugar and the encuesta of the New Hampshire con un 11 por ciento después the terminar and el mismo puesto and Iowa.

La senadora Amy Klobuchar necesita un impulso fuera the New Hampshire, luego de llegar al quinto lugar and Iowa

The multimillonario Tom Steyer también estará and the escenario con los otros seis aspirantes a la Democracia 2020

La Encuesta de la Boston Globe-Suffolk University publicada el viernes mostró a Sanders y Buttigieg codo a codo, con un 24 por ciento de apoyo y un 23 por ciento de apoyo respectivamente. Warren volvió a seguir con el 13 por ciento de apoyo. Y Biden, nuevamente, quedó and cuarto lugar con el 11 por ciento, el mismo por ciento de los demócratas que dijeron que permanecieron indecisos and las primarias, lo que ocurre el martes.

And ambas nuevas encuestas, la senadora Amy Klobuchar ocupó el quinto lugar, el lugar que ocupó también and Iowa.

More information about the NBC, una encuesta de NBC New / Marist mostró una disposición similar de la tierra.

Sanders stood 25 years ago, with Buttigieg error messages about 4.7 hours and 21 years ago. Warren y Biden siguieron con 14 por ciento y 13 por ciento respectivamente. Klobuchar Estaba already 8 por ciento.

And la etapa de debate el viernes por la noche, a estos cinco principales candidatos se unirán el multimillonario Tom Steyer y Andrew Yang, quienes están encuestando and un solo dígito.

The debate about New Hampshire marca el regreso de Yang a la etapa de debate, ya que no alcanzó los umbrales requeridos, ordinances por el Committee Nacional Demócrata, para llegar a la etapa de debate and enero and Des Moines, Iowa.

Los candidatos demócratas debatirán dos veces más este mes.

Subirán al escenario and Las Vegas 19 febrero and el período previo a las asambleas de Nevada.

Luego, aquellos que califiquen se dirigirán a Charleston, Carolina del Sur, para un debate el 25 de febrero antes de las primarias the Carolina del Sur.