The winner of the Iowa Powerball is the former governor of Iowa Dem

The Iowa citizen, who went excitedly to the state lottery headquarters to pick up his winnings on Monday, is none other than the former Iowa governor Tom Vilsackwho won a $ 150,000 Powerball prize and was one number behind the $ 347 million jackpot.

Hey, it looks familiar to me! Former Governor Tom Vilsack visited lottery headquarters to win a $ 150,000 # Powerball prize and took part in a photo with Matt Strawn, CEO of Iowa Lottery. Vilsack bought his winning ticket @hyvee, 1005 E. Hickman Road in #Waukee. Congratulations! #WooHooForYou pic.twitter.com/5T4VkdbjZX

– Iowa Lottery (@ialottery) February 10, 2020

Vilsack, president and CEO of the US Dairy Export Council, bought the winning ticket at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Waukee, the Des Moines suburb where he lives. The former Minister of Agriculture under Obama has endorsed Joe Biden in the democratic primary school 2020.

In a strange twist, the man who holds the oversized check at Vilsack is the CEO of Iowa Lottery Matt Strawnwho resigned as the leader of the State Republican Party in 2012 after fumbling with the Iowa Caucus results and calling first Mitt Romney the winner with eight votes before course reversal and certificate Rick Santorum as a winner with 34 votes.

Vilsack – who said he would share the profit with his children and church – came under fire last year for a salary of just under $ 1 million. Ten of his company’s executives earned more than $ 800,000 in 2017, even though 1,600 dairy farms across the country closed. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

