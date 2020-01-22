The winter cold shockes those who visit Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures continued to drop on Tuesday night as the coldest air of the season hit the Tampa Bay area.

The Arctic chases visitors from the beach,

but not from nearby shops.

Places that typically sell flip-flops, sunscreens, and swimsuits sell lively products to keep you warm. They adapted their inventory to the weather.

In a place where you usually see sweaty visitors trying to stay cool in the surf, warmer was put up on Tuesday night to take the bite out of the cold air.

“I don’t feel like I’m in Florida. I feel like I’m in Georgia or something and I’m freaking out,” said Romina Lucente, who was wrapped in a blanket.

She and a friend drove from Orlando, but didn’t expect the sudden change in temperature.

“We are not ready for the weather. I got a towel, that’s something,” said Angie Andres.

A visit to a shop called Blue Lagoon on Mandalay Avenue would have helped. Shelves that are normally set up to sell swimsuits, sandals, and other beach gear are now lined with cold weather gear. The store sells a jacket called “Sherpas”.

“It’s funny that we do that, but we sell a ton of it. And that

The reason we do this is because most of the locals are prepared for it

everything, ”said Cindy Miller.

In an area where many tourists usually enjoy hot, sunny weather, winter is there for a few days. “I bought a sweatshirt. We make the best of it, ”said Kellie Miller, customer.

On Tuesday evening, a frost warning with a wind chill advisory applies to Pasco, Hernando & Citrus County for the entire Tampa Bay area.