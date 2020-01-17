The Winter Music Conference does a great deal with the Guitar Center

The retailer of Premium Music Equipment, Guitar Center, has made a landmark deal with the Winter Music Conference. They have agreed on a partnership that will make the chain the official equipment retailer of WMC 2020. The Guitar Center partnership will allow participants to view demo products from industries such as Pioneer, Native Instruments, Roland and many more.

Guitar Center has always been a constant resource for the electronic music industry. Many streaks have been dropped using light and acoustic rentals from the chain. Even more DJs and Producers bought their first DAW or new packages from them. WMC has been the premier platform in the industry for decades, operating as a voltage regulator and gatekeeper. The combination of these two titans will certainly be profitable for both, as well as beneficial for the stage.

WMC participants will gain a sense of the hottest new technology

The 35th WMC will take place at the Faena District Resort in Miami on March 16-19. Their equipment shows have historically been a great way for up-and-comers and industry pioneers to see what’s new and popular. While product descriptions and press releases about the new technology can capture an artist’s interest, there is nothing like having the opportunity to fully get and literally get the feel of the equipment that will be released soon.

WMC demos display high-level emotions. With CDJs and mixers spreading like an exhibition in an art gallery, it’s easy to spend the day wandering through the tech series. Even industry veterans can feel like newcomers to newcomers when faced with such great equipment. The joy of seeing so many new tools for your passion is similar to having a child in a toy store.

WMC Executive Director David Ireland issued the following statement: “We are very excited to be working with Guitar Center on the 35th edition of WMC and the 10th year of MMW (Miami Music Week). Our owners will have exclusive access to some of the best new DJs and production tools on the market. “

The WMC has always been a pioneer

The WMC has been a pillar of the electronic music industry since its founding in 1985. It started in Ft Lauderdale in February 1986 before moving south and becoming the start it is today. The WMC is a global event with almost 40% of attendees coming from overseas. The city of Miami owes a lot to the organization for its role in creating MMW. With the conference in March coinciding with the Ultra Music Festival, the amount of revenue coming into the city is drastically increasing.

Planning and occasional events allow for the participation of all the biggest names in the scene. For those working in the industry, the end of March belongs to the WMC. The dedication of all the homeless in dance music gave WMC the unique opportunity to create their own prize pool. The International Music Dance Awards (IDMA) serve a community that is often overlooked by events such as the Grammys. While Dance has been sporadically in the mainstream since the beginning of WMC, more sub-genres have been overlooked.

The industry has taken note of the impact of the WMC and many other conferences have been developed worldwide. The Ibiza International Music Meeting and the Amsterdam Dance Event are two of the most important new events. Insomniac strives to replicate the successful collaboration between WMC and UMF by creating its own EDMbiz conference in Las Vegas during Carnival Electric Daisy.

MMW 2020 looks like a player

The energy in Miami during WMC / MMW is intoxicating. The feeling of teamwork is visible in all the carefully crafted parties and specialized panels. The WMC has been the cornerstone of the electronic music scene for years. The annual event brings together the entire industry to discuss trends and look to the future. During MMW, Miami is dotted with creativity and seemingly endless possibilities.