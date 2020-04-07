The Wisconsin primaries have to proceed Tuesday, the court rules

Wisconsin voters are likely to face the choice to participate in primary presidential elections or to listen to warnings from public health officials to stay away from large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours after Democratic government Tony Evers issued an executive order on Monday postponing the election for two months, the Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with Republicans who said they had no authority to reschedule the race alone.

The decision leaves Wisconsin as the only state with elections scheduled for April which are proceeding as planned. As other states prepare to vote in May or June, Wisconsin will be closely monitored for signs that fears of coronavirus can depress turnout or cause other ballot problems.

Evers said he had no other options after the court decided against him.

“There is no plan B. There is no plan C,” said Evers on Monday.

On Monday, a member of the electoral team tests a voting machine at the South Division High School in Milwaukee. (Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via The Associated Press)

The court ruled 4-2, with four conservatives in support and two liberals against, that Evers lacked the authority to move the elections alone. Separately, the United States Supreme Court issued an order from the lower court that would extend the absentee vote to April 13.

Former Vice President Joe Biden already has a delegate command under the command of Senator Bernie Sanders and the Wisconsin results are unlikely to slow his march towards democratic presidential nomination. But the turmoil in one of the most critical general electoral battlefields was a reminder of how coronavirus has overturned politics during an election year. In addition to the changes in the main calendar, Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump have not been able to organize campaign events in person and have moved most of their online operations.

The tension in Wisconsin on whether and how to proceed with the elections has been building up for weeks. Initially, Evers and Republicans agreed that elections had to proceed because thousands of local offices are voting on Tuesday for terms starting in two weeks. There is also a state election of the Supreme Court.

A South Division High School engineer set up some of the polling booths for Milwaukee’s South Division High School on Monday. (Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via The Associated Press)

Evers himself had wondered if he had the power to reschedule the election, but said the worsening situation, including an increase in COVID-19 deaths from 56 on Friday to 77 on Monday, made it clear that there was no way to proceed safely. Evers said he sought delay because it was motivated by public health protection, not politics.

“The people of Wisconsin, most of them, don’t spend all waking hours thinking that Republicans or Democrats have the upper hand here,” Evers said on Monday. “They are saying they are afraid. They are afraid of going to the polls.”

Ohio saw a similar eleven-hour burst the day before its primary last month. After the Republican governor and secretary of state failed to convince a judge to change the election date, the state health director intervened and ordered the vote to close. Lawmakers set a new primary, almost all in the mail, for April 28, sparking new legal challenges from voting rights groups, but a federal judge said Friday that the elections could go on.

‘It’s dangerous’

Wisconsin Democratic State Senator Sen. Jon Erpenbach said that Republicans in his state have fought a delay because they want to suppress turnout, particularly in the heavily democratic milwaukee, because this will benefit Republicans.

“Democrats have always been good at getting the vote the same day,” said Erpenbach. “If you watch the newspapers, you watch TV, you know it’s dangerous right now.”

Evers is among the governors who issued a domicile order and closed all nonessential activities.

“Your choice is to go vote in person and take the opportunity to contract COVID-19 or stay home,” said Erpenbach. “What do you think people will do?”

Prior to the election, thousands of pollsters had declared they were not working, leading Milwaukee to reduce the planned number of seats from 180 to just five. More than 2,500 National Guard troops have been sent to the survey staff. They were also distributing supplies, including hand sanitizer, to voting sites across the state. In Madison, city workers were building Plexiglas barriers to protect the survey workers and voters were encouraged to bring their own pens to mark the ballots.

George Dunst, 76, of Madison, who has volunteered in his local polling station for almost every election since he retired, said he will not go on Tuesday amid fears of contracting COVID-19.

“Regardless of the safety precautions you take, there will be exposure,” he said. “Who knows who enters the polling station?”