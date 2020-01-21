The Wisdom of Gloves by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

It is said that clean hands do not grow potatoes, although it could be claimed that gloves were invented for the sole purpose of keeping hands clean in dirty work. The two seconds required for polishing prevent a lot of scrubbing later. Apply the wisdom of gloves to any project under the Aquarius sun, which revolves around smart working.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). The world is a sticky place filled with honey pots, tar pits and a wide range of flytraps. It is very easy to get stuck. Keep moving. Action makes you hard to catch. Movement opens potential.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). So much is going well for you! Make inventory. Make a list of at least five and feel your mood disappear. Staying grateful is for your spiritual health just as staying fit is for your physical health.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Take a break from self-improvement. There is a moment when it reinforces a silent belief that you are not enough as you are. There is a time to push, but now it is a time to trust life and let things develop naturally.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). In a prevailing culture of narcissism, it is more important than ever to ensure that you are properly focused on others. Bonus: this is also the way to happiness.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). You are going to do interesting transactions today. Of course you always act – attention to relationships, hours to dollars – it’s just that today’s transactions fall outside the norm and make you think.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Fantasies have no consequences. The reality is almost built on them. It is a long series of cause and effect, some of which are difficult to correlate, and yet we feel that they are balanced in mathematics.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). You can do something that the majority of people cannot – that is a talent. Don’t consider it a talent? That is just an overview on your part. This is the ideal time to change your rating and start playing with potential applications.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Those with a condition so badly want to be released from it, and yet there is something frightening about giving up the crutch that goes with it. You have a special heart to help people let go of what is no longer needed.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). If you don’t know how something works, it’s easy to ignore it as working in a non-intelligent way, but that’s probably not the truth today. It is an advantage to stay alert to different styles, especially simple styles.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). It is very difficult to help others when you even injure yourself. The same applies to emotional and soul-level wounds. By resolving inner conflicts, you push yourself to an empathetic state.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Have you ever sent someone a text message or did you intentionally receive a text message? You will see today how the desire for a specific kind of attention can lead to strange and unpredictable behavior.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Rigid perspectives lead to all kinds of mistakes. Try to find a soft state of mind. There is a lot of common ground between two points of dispute for anyone looking for them.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 21). You are good at all kinds of relationships this year, and it also comes very naturally. Others call this “work,” but it is indeed your pleasure. You and a loved one will develop a language between you full of inner jokes, deep meaning, tender sentences and foolishness that only the two of you can understand. Leo and Capricorn love you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 39, 30, 13 and 45.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTIONS: “I would be very happy if a certain Gemini returned my feelings. I’ve been in love with him for almost three years. The reason I didn’t act on it is that he was in a relationship. In fact, he still is, but I have reason to believe that they are at zero. Should I sit and wait for him to be single, or should I let him know that I like him, hoping that this will speed up the process? He is a scales. ”

Two air signs have an easy report, and I bet you clicked so easily with this Gemini when you first met that you immediately felt that you should be friends, if not more. However, you must take into account the absolute dedication that Libra has for his loved one. He does not take his obligations lightly. Even if he is the one who breaks a relationship, he needs space in between to mourn the bond. Libra feels that love is sacred. Cheating is not something that happens to him easily, and if something like that happened to you, he would feel so much guilt and it would affect his feelings for you.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: award-winning actress, philanthropist and member of the gena society organization Geena Davis, a fine example of the Aquarian mix of heart and intellect that makes this sign so effective to bring people together. Davis was born when the sun and Mercury were in Aquarius and happy Jupiter was in entertaining Leo. Look for Davis in the upcoming thriller ‘Ava’.

